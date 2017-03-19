‘The Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Brooke Is Heartbroken, Bill Comforts Her?

It’s a big week for The Bold and the Beautiful, with the long-running CBS drama celebrating its 30th year with a week of episodes set in Australia.

Fans are looking forward to two The Bold and the Beautiful weddings, but spoilers for the coming week reveal that only one will push through and that, as expected, it will be filled with drama and tension.

Last week on The Bold and the Beautiful, Katie (Heather Tom) came to Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) with her suspicions about Quinn (Rena Sofer) and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye). Unfortunately, she didn’t get the reaction she expected: Brooke was indignant and warned her sister to stop meddling with her lovelife. Meanwhile, Sally (Courtney Hope) decided to take Thomas (Pierson Fodé) up on his offer and booked a cheap flight Down Under.

According to The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, the celebratory week will be filled not only with wedding shenanigans but parties and even a fashion shoot. Of course, there will also be tears, confrontations, and near-disasters.

Here are the spoilers for this week’s The Bold and the Beautiful.

Monday, March 20

After Katie voiced her suspicions, Brooke is torn between trusting Ridge and listening to her sister. Though Katie’s warning has put a damper on her wedding preparations, Brooke starts rethinking her relationship with Ridge. Spoilers indicate that she begins to wonder if there’s any truth to Katie’s revelation and sets out to uncover the truth.

On our way to @boldandbeautifulcbs party earlier this evening! #bold30 #boldandbeautiful #cbsdaytime #dzoida #teamkeldom #happyanniversary #007 A post shared by Katherine Lang (@katherinekellylang) on Mar 19, 2017 at 12:43am PDT

Meanwhile, Eric (John McCook) and Quinn explore Sydney and Sally prepares to surprise Thomas.

Tuesday, March 21

According to the Bold and Beautiful spoilers from CBS, Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Ivy (Ashleigh Brewer) will be the subjects of a photo shoot for Forrester Creations in front of the Sydney Opera House.

Spoilers also show that Sally arrives in Australia but is torn between completing her mission for Spectra and her blossoming feelings for Thomas. Will she steal the designs from Forrester Creations? Or will she scrap the whole thing for a chance at love?

Wednesday, March 22

The Forresters and Spencers come together to celebrate the wedding of Steffy and Liam (Scott Clifton), whose romance has been long and chaotic. Everyone is happy and the wedding is beautiful, but as this is The Bold and the Beautiful, things will not be as perfect and peaceful as they seem.

The stars were shining bright tonight as the cast of B&B celebrated the show's 30th Anniversary. #Bold30 #boldandbeautiful ???????? A post shared by The Bold and The Beautiful (@boldandbeautifulcbs) on Mar 19, 2017 at 7:21am PDT

Soap.com spoilers for the Wednesday episode also reveal that Wyatt (Darin Brooks) will be drowning his sorrows as his brother and his ex-wife tie the knot.

Thursday, March 23

Sally may have flown across the globe to attend the wedding with Thomas, but the poor girl’s efforts will land her in trouble. Spoilers indicate that Steffy blows her top when she finds out that Thomas invited Sally to the wedding and demands that Sally leave. Sally unwittingly becomes the center of attention at the event but she’s not backing down. According to The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers from SoapHub, Steffy may be the focus of the wedding but she can’t dictate what Sally does.

Friday, March 24

Ridge wants to marry Brooke but just can’t control his feelings for Quinn. Despite this, spoilers reveal that he and his stepmother agree to end their encounters lest they ruin each other’s lives. But will it be too late?

Meanwhile, Bill (Don Diamont) is losing hope of ever reuniting with Brooke. But when Brooke inevitably finds out about Ridge and Quinn’s affair, will she end up finding solace in Bill’s arms once again? With Quinn and Ridge unable to control their passion for each other, Brooke may retaliate with a rebound fling with Bill, with whom she already has a complicated history.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS and CBS All Access.

[Featured Image by Francois Durand/Getty Images]