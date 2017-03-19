‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Frank Valentini Teases Carly’s Lover And More

General Hospital spoilers for the next two months reveal a major shakeup in the Corinthos family. GH executive producer Frank Valentini teased upcoming events in the soap during a Q&A session. Helena Cassadine’s curse on Sam would also be explored in greater detail.

Even after Tonja Walker’s appearance in General Hospital, things are not going to slow down. With so many open ended story lines, there are still things that require resolution. Spoilers indicate Jasper Jacks (Ingo Rademacher) will be back in town and his presence would shed more light on the current situation with Nelle Benson (Chloe Lanier). Among the biggest questions that beg for an immediate answer is whether Jax knew the kidney was Nelle’s and not Jake Webber’s (Hudson West).

Trip To Cassadine Island

Spoilers for General Hospital episodes on March 20 to 24 hints a continued search for answers about the curse. There are speculations that Jason and Sam are going to make a trip to Cassadine Island. This trip could have a major impact on Jason. It seems that Jason’s memory gaps would finally be filled up and it could change his personality.

The trip to the island would probably involve Jason Morgan (Billy Miller), Franco (Roger Howarth), Sam Morgan (Kelly Monaco) and Liz Webber (Rebecca Herbst). Jake may go with them but it remains unclear if they will bring him with them. Valentini already confirmed Spencer Cassadine’s (Nicolas Bechtel) return in General Hospital in May. His presence could explain what happened in Cassadine Island and he could reveal the real relationship between Jake and Helena. Given how the events are going to unfold, it seems that Nikolas Cassadine’s faith will finally be revealed. General Hospital spoilers indicate he is alive. This could mean that the role will be up for a recast although nothing has been confirmed as of date.

What will Alexis make of Julian's letter? Tune into #GH, RIGHT NOW on ABC! #CheckYourLocalListings pic.twitter.com/e5F3wvrVNj — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) March 17, 2017

Meanwhile, Julian Jerome (William deVry) and Alexis Davis (Nancy Lee Grahn) will pursue their dysfunctional relationship. With a lot of lies and secrets out of the way, Julian would reveal he deserves another chance with Alexis. General Hospital spoilers reveal, Julian is alive and he will be back soon.

A New Flame

Given the recent events in the Corinthos family, Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright) and Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) might finally call it quits. Nelle has been a thorn in Carly’s side for a long time and it seems the woman would finally succeed in splitting up the Corinthos couple. Recent General Hospital spoilers have been focusing on the couple’s marriage and the challenges they had to go through especially after Morgan’s death.

With Nelle’s press release that she slept with Sonny, Carly is not in the mood to forgive her husband. Carly feels betrayed since Sonny tried to cut a deal with Nelle to keep it a secret instead of coming clean. With the latest spoilers from Valentini that Dr. Griffin Munro (Matt Cohen) is going to be involved with a married woman, Carly seems to be the woman he is going to have an affair with. The latest General Hospital news dropped clues that there were casting calls for Sonny’s love interest. If this is the case, Carly needs a new man in her life too and a handsome doctor can be great for her aching heart.

Valentin’s Threat

Olivia Jerome’s presence alerted almost every resident in Port Charles and now that the crazy woman is in custody, more important issues will surface. Based on General Hospital spoilers, Valentin Cassadine (James Patrick Stuart) and Anna Devane (Finola Hughes) are going to be in a heated argument. Despite gaining custody over her daughter Charlotte, Valentin’s troubles are not going to end.

Driven by the desire to keep his family together, Valentin will warn Anna to stay away from him. Valentin will emphasize his priority is his wife and child. It seems that Anna will reveal something to put Valentin is such a grouchy mood. GH spoilers tease the man is going to threaten to remove Anna for good if she persists on disrupting his life and his family’s. There’s no denying that these General Hospital spoilers tease more exciting events in the upcoming months.

WATCH: Can Julian say anything that would allow Alexis to forgive him? #GH pic.twitter.com/ss9VWMLPcq — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) March 17, 2017

[Featured Image by John Sciulli/Getty Images]