President Donald Trump’s Plans And Achievements So Far: Make America Great Again

Although many are still very skeptical of President Donald Trump, he has had some success while in office. Let’s take a look at President Trump’s plans and achievements so far, and how is trying to make America great again.

According to Fox News, President Trump has created more jobs in the first month in office than has been reported for years. A January report revealed that nearly 300,000 new jobs in the construction, mining, and manufacturing fields have been created in Trump’s first month in office. In February, we saw a similar number of new jobs created among U.S. businesses. ADP Research Institute Vice-President Ahu Yildirmaz was very impressed with these numbers.

“February proved to be an incredibly strong month for employment, with increases we have not seen in years.”

The White House has laid out President Trump’s plan to create 25 million new American jobs in the next decade. He plans to lower the tax bracket rates for all Americans, as well as simplify the tax code. Further, he will lower the corporate tax rates, which are currently one of the highest in the world. Doing so will create millions of jobs for the American people and boost the economy.

One major area that President Trump plans to improve is our support for our military troops. By rebuilding our military and giving more support to our veterans, our country can be stronger than ever. According to Fox News, Trump’s $1.15 trillion budget proposal will call for major increases in security and military spending, while cutting spending, such as foreign aid.

“It is time to prioritize the security and well-being of Americans, and to ask the rest of the world to step up and pay its fair share.”

The White House Budget Blueprint created on March 16 outlines President Trump’s budget plan to “make America great again.” Within one of the first sentences of the blueprint, Trump reiterates how this budget plan puts Americans first.

“A budget that puts America first must make the safety of our people its number one priority—because without safety, there can be no prosperity.”

President Trump’s budget plan calls for a major increase in defense spending, an increase in immigration enforcement, increased funding to address drug abuse and violent crimes, as well as working to keep our tax dollars here at home. Trump plans to do these tasks without increasing our debt.

“The core of my first Budget Blueprint is the rebuilding of our Nation’s military without adding to our Federal deficit. There is a $54 billion increase in defense spending in 2018 that is offset by targeted reductions elsewhere. This defense funding is vital to rebuilding and preparing our Armed Forces for the future. We must ensure that our courageous servicemen and women have the tools they need to deter war, and when called upon to fight, do only one thing: Win.”

Although government agencies and departments will see cuts, Trump confirms that his plan will not only work to the benefit of the American people, but will guide the agencies to “achieve greater efficiency and to eliminate wasteful spending in carrying out their honorable service to the American people.”

The Director from the Office of Management and Budget reveals that this blueprint is not a full and complete budget, but provides the public with an outline of our President’s priorities.

Throughout President Trump’s blueprint for his 2018 budget, he highlights his plans for the Department of Education, the Department of Energy, The Department of Agriculture, and many others. According to Trump, these budget changes have been long overdue.

“To keep Americans safe, we have made tough choices that have been put off for too long. But we have also made necessary investments that are long overdue.”

[Featured Image by Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP Images]