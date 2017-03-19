‘Dead Over Heels’: Hallmark’s Aurora Teagarden Movie Stars Candace Cameron Bure

Dead Over Heels, a classic new murder mystery, will debut this Sunday on the Hallmark Movies And Mysteries channel for your movie-viewing pleasure. Also named Dead Over Heels: An Aurora Teagarden Mystery, it is directed by Terry Ingram with Shelley Evans listed as the writer, according to IMDB. Dead Over Heels is about a crime buff who ends up as the prime suspect in the murder of a local cop, a man she despised. It stars Candace Cameron Bure as Aurora ‘Roe’ Teagarden, Yannick Bisson as Martin Bartell, Lexa Doig as Sally Allison, and Marilu Henner as Aida Teagarden, Access Hollywood reports.

Dead Over Heels: Synopsis Of Hallmark Movies And Mysteries Movie

She’s a librarian by day. But by night, Aurora Teagarden, who everyone calls Roe, is an overly excited crime buff who busies herself solving the latest homicide mysteries in her small town.

And when she isn’t solving crimes, Aurora Teagarden is planting beautiful pansies in her homegrown garden. But tragedy strikes while Aurora enjoys a day of girl talk with a friend as they attend to the flowers. In a scene like right out of a movie, a dead body literally drops from the sky and into her yard.

It was a close call for Roe, she could have been killed instantly. Now, she needs to find out who the dead man is and how he ended up dropping from the sky.

The victim turns out to be none other than Frederick Burns, a local detective and captain at the Lawrenceton Police Department who Roe despises. However, just because she didn’t’ like the guy doesn’t mean that she wanted to see him dead.

Captain Burns’ death was no accident, an autopsy report reveals. In fact, Burns was already dead cold before he was thrown from the plane. Since his murder, everyone in the police department has been impacted by his absence. Now someone will have to step in to fill the captain’s shoes.

To solve this case, there are a slew of suspects to consider since Burns was a cop who had to face many dangers on a daily basis. And while most people are killed by someone they know, it doesn’t seem that investigators believe that the captain’s widow is involved. Instead, Lawrenceton investigators soon zero in on Aurora as the prime suspect.

But what connection does she have to this case? Couldn’t there be someone else besides Roe who wanted to see the captain dead?

One thing is for sure, if Aurora doesn’t fit the pieces of this murder mystery puzzle together in a hurry, she just might end up in jail serving time for a crime she didn’t commit.

Dead Over Heels Movie Cast

Candace Cameron Bure Bio (via HMM)

“Viewers watched Candace grow up as ‘D.J. Tanner’ in the beloved television series “Full House” during the show’s eight-year run. Now, the actress, producer, host, New York Times Best-Selling Author, inspirational speaker, mother of 3 and wife Candace Cameron Bure is emerging as one of the most powerful women in entertainment. She currently appears on 4 different television networks (ABC, Netflix, Hallmark Channel, and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries) and is considered by millions as a role model to women of all ages.”

Yannick Bison Bio (via HMM)

“With over 60 credits to his name, Yannick Bisson is well known to audiences in 110 countries around the world as Detective William Murdoch on the global hit series “Murdoch Mysteries,” currently filming its 10th season for CBC, ITV Studios Global Entertainment, UKTV and France Television. He has also directed five episodes of the series. Recent credits include guest-starring roles in The CW’s “Beauty and the Beast;” CBS/CTV’s “Flashpoint;” CTV/Fox International’s “The Listener;” four Roxy Hunter family television movies; the dramatic TV movie “The Secrets of Comfort House;” the action feature “Animal 2” starring Ving Rhames; and the lead role in the indie film “Nothing Really Matters.”

Hallmark Movies And Mysteries’ Dead Over Heels is produced by Muse, iCandy Productions, and Head First Productions. The executive producers of the film are Joel S. Rice, Charlaine Harris, Candace Cameron Bure, Michael Prupas, Shawn Williamson, and Jim Head.

Tune into Dead Over Heels tonight at 9/8 p.m. Central on Hallmark Movies And Mysteries (HMM). Also debuting this weekend is the movie Campfire Kiss.

[Featured Image by David Dolsen/Crown Media]