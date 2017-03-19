Chris Brown Follows Rihanna On Instagram, Fuels Reunion Rumors After NYC Meet-Up

Chris Brown has followed ex-girlfriend Rihanna on Instagram once again, thereby fueling reports suggesting that the former longtime couple may be looking to make amends after calling off their on-again, off-again relationship in 2013.

On Saturday, Chris Brown and Rihanna fans, as well as several blog sites, began pointing out that Chris Brown had followed Rihanna, whose Instagram name is @badgalriri, on the social media site for the first time since calling off their romance in 2013, thus prompting a whirlwind of speculation regarding whether or not Breezy and Rih may be back on speaking terms.

One blog, Holly Gozzip, was able to obtain a screengrab of Chris Brown’s decision to follow Rihanna on Instagram, although neither Breezy nor Rihanna has commented on the singer’s decision to begin following his ex on the social media site.

Chris Brown and Rihanna. Remember a few weeks ago I received an exclusive tip about these two. Link in bio if you missed it and search "Chris Brown Rihanna" A post shared by CELEBRITY GOSSIP ???? (@hollygozzip) on Mar 18, 2017 at 2:44pm PDT

Interestingly enough, Chris Brown began following Rihanna’s best friend, Melissa Forde, on Instagram just last month, however, was quick to silence dating speculation between himself and Rih after fans pointed out the irony in Breezy’s decision to follow Forde on Rihanna’s 29th birthday.

#ChrisBrown stepped into #TheShadeRoom to let it be known that he is up to absolutely nothing and that Melissa will always be the homie A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Feb 21, 2017 at 5:38am PST

“MELISSA IS AND ALWAYS WILL BE MY HOMIE. NO EXTRAS,” Chris Brown began in response to a post shared by The Shade Room last month. “Don’t get too excited people. Not gonna happen.”

Ballerific Comment Creepin —-???????????? #chrisbrown #commentcreepin A post shared by Baller Alert (@balleralert) on Feb 21, 2017 at 5:12am PST

Brown expressed a similar sentiment in response to a post shared by Baller Alert, writing, “Oh…y’all must be bored. Not gonna happen. Melissa has always been family to me. Nothing more to it and nothing less.”

Chris Brown also aimed to silence the newly resurfaced romance rumors between himself and Rihanna on Valentine’s Day after one report emerged claiming that the singer had sent Rihanna and her mother flowers in honor of the romantic holiday, calling the report a “lie.”

The report, published by Hollywood Life, claimed that Chris Brown had sent Rih and her mom flowers because “it was the least he could do for two women he has the utmost love and respect for,” prompting fans to take to Instagram to debate over the accuracy of the report given the nature of Brown and Rihanna’s romantic history.

One fan, who opted to share a screengrab of the story on the social media site, expressed their confusion over the story with the comment, “OMG is it true???,” prompting Breezy to reply directly to the fan’s post with the comment, “Lie.”

However, it’s worth noting that Rihanna and Breezy were said to be getting cozy in NYC earlier this year after the duo was reportedly spotted heading to the recording studio together after dining together at TAO Uptown, although neither Rihanna nor Chris has commented on those claims.

According to a report published by Holly Gozzip, an alleged witness of Rihanna and Chris Brown’s NYC meet-up claims to have seen the duo entering the restaurant separately on January 9 while enjoying dinner together with a small group of friends. The insider further explains that they saw the duo making their way to a recording studio next door to work on some new material together, which was seemingly confirmed on Twitter by a producer who was reportedly working with the duo, however, the producer in question has since deleted their tweet.

@badgalriri was having dinner in NYC last night at Tao and you'll never guess who was just next door at the recording studio? So close yet worlds apart……. #rihanna #nyc #style A post shared by ⚡️Fashion, Fame and Facts⚡️ (@celebrity_vice) on Jan 10, 2017 at 4:16am PST

Pictures of @chrisbrown spotted last night in NYC entering a recording studio #TeamBreezy pic.twitter.com/Lgw9Qzzbvd — Chris Brown Fan (@Priya_breezy) January 11, 2017

The studio meet-up reportedly came just one night after Rihanna and Chris Brown were photographed leaving separately from NYC hotspot Up & Down, although Brown was seen walking hand-in-hand with rumored girlfriend, Vanessa Vargas, while exiting the venue. While it’s unclear whether or not the duo spoke to one another while inside the club, fans were quick to express their skepticism over Brown’s sudden interest in Vargas, who has long been a friend of the “Grass Ain’t Greener” singer before becoming a reported romantic interest.

@chrisbrown @rihanna why both of ya’ll in NYC in the same club and leave like 5min after the other? #comebackseason???? — jehan plata (@jehanplata) January 11, 2017

Pictures of @chrisbrown leaving Up&Down nightclub in New York last night #TeamBreezy pic.twitter.com/2OgIGiDkvP — Chris Brown Fan (@Priya_breezy) January 11, 2017

What do you think of Chris Brown’s decision to follow Rihanna on Instagram, do you think the duo is back on speaking terms?

