Kurt Angle Comments On WWE HOF Induction, And Why John Cena Is The GOAT

Back in January, WWE revealed the first inductee into this year’s Hall of Fame class, which shockingly turned out to be Kurt Angle, who has been out of the company since 2006.

After the announcement, Angle was almost immediately asked about who will induct him, and in an interview with ESPN, he said that he wants one of the following four people to do it: The Undertaker, Brock Lesnar, Steve Austin, or John Cena.

Earlier this week, WWE revealed that John Cena, who had his very first main roster match against Kurt Angle back in 2002, will induct our Olympic Hero into this year’s Hall of Fame. In a recent interview with Fox Sports, Angle talked about why Cena is inducting him on March 31.

“John, you know, I was his first match when he started in WWE, and I knew right then that he was very special. I also knew that this kid was going to give me a rough time being the top guy in the company. Because at the time I was one of the top guys, I would say myself and Triple H, and to have this young kid come up and the company asked me to help teach him a little bit. It was like… ‘wait a minute, I’m teaching this kid to take my spot?!'”

He also was asked about a recent comment, where he called John Cena the greatest WWE superstar of all time.

“I would put John Cena in the history books as being the greatest WWE Superstar of all time. And It’s not because John is the best wrestler. He’s one of the best, I wouldn’t put him at the very top of the list, but he is one of the best. He also has the ability to sell more merchandise than anybody else, and at the same time he’s done a lot for charities. And the fact that John has been consistent on top for 14 years completely amazes me.”

According to former WWE play by play announcer Jim Ross, Kurt Angle will have a significant television role following his Hall of Fame induction. It looks like Mick Foley is about to lose his job as the general manager of Raw, and Foley did just recently endorse Angle for the job, so all signs are pointing to Angle being the new GM of the red brand following WWE’s biggest show of the year.

Nobody, including Angle himself, thought that WWE would induct our Olympic Hero anytime soon, so he was quite surprised when he ended up getting the call. Most people predicted that Daniel Bryan, who was forced to retire early due to concussion issues back in February of last year, was going to be the headliner at this year’s Hall of Fame. But, it looks like Bryan will headline next year’s class in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Even though he’s had his fair share of serious injuries, Angle is confident that he’ll be able to pass WWE’s physical exam, which would allow him to have one, or several more matches. He also told WWE color commentator Corey Graves that he’s not planning on retiring, so he clearly wants to get back in the ring.

As for potential opponents for Angle, well, he’s named newer stars such as Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Kevin Owens as guys that he’d like to have a match with. He’s also said that he’d like to renew old rivalries with AJ Styles, Samoa Joe, John Cena, and Brock Lesnar. Will he end up working with everyone who was just mentioned? Probably not. But, he’ll probably be able to work with at least half of the people who are listed before he retires from professional wrestling.

