Poll: Donald Trump Seen As ‘Illegitimate President’ By Most Young Americans

A new poll finds most young Americans see recently installed Republican commander-in-chief Donald Trump as an “illegitimate president.”

The Associated Press reports the GenForward poll finds 57 percent of young adults view Trump as illegitimate, including 75 percent of young blacks and an overwhelming number of young Hispanics.

Overall, pollsters found that 57 percent of the 18 to 30-year-old respondents polled for the survey agreed they view Trump as illegitimate.

Also, 53 percent of young whites agreed they see Trump as illegitimate and even more of them, 55 percent, insisted they view his early job performance in a negative light.

Across the board, 62 percent of respondents agreed they disapprove of the job being done by the new president, compared to just 22 percent who approve.

A deeper analysis of the data found that 80 percent of young respondents think the president is doing poorly regarding the policies he’s put forward and seven in 10 have negative views of his presidential demeanor.

The poll of 1,833 respondents was conducted by the Black Youth Project at the University of Chicago with The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research from Feb. 16 through March 6. The margin of sampling error for all respondents is plus or minus four percentage points.

Since assuming office nearly two months ago, Trump has astonished some with such executive decisions as a travel ban he enacted barring travelers from seven mostly Muslim nations from entering the U.S. and ongoing talk of building a wall along the Mexican border to further keep out immigrants.

Federal judges in three states have already blocked Trump’s would-be travel ban, the most recent verdict coming from Honolulu U.S. District Judge Derrick Watson, who cited “significant and unrebutted evidence of religious animus” in rendering his decision.

Many of those polled insisted they don’t systematically favor one party candidates over another, though just 25 percent of respondents said they have a positive view of Republicans overall, compared to 60 percent who see them in a negative light.

The Democratic Party fares slightly better, with 47 percent of respondents expressing a positive view of them, versus 36 percent of them who see the party in a negative light.

Supporters of the Democratic Party are largely comprised of people of color, with 60 percent of blacks, Asians, and Latinos holding positive views of the party.

Young whites are somewhat more likely to have unfavorable than favorable views, at 47 percent to 39 percent.

Meanwhile, a recent Fox News poll found Trump’s approval rating among voters overall stands at just 43 percent, five points down from where it stood just last month.

The poll also found just 16 percent of voters approve of Trump’s incessant tweeting habit and by a margin of 51 percent to 38 percent voters feel that being a non-politician has hurt rather than helped Trump do his job as president.

Meanwhile, less than half of voters (47 percent) are confident the Trump administration will be able to make “significant positive change for the country.”

Pollsters also found by a 45-39 percent margin, voters would confirm Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch. Confirmation hearings for Gorsuch are expected to start over the next several days and could go on for as long as a week.

The Fox News poll is based on landline and cellphone interviews with 1,008 randomly chosen registered voters nationwide. The research was jointly conducted by Anderson Robbins Research (D) and Shaw & Company Research (R) from March 12-14, 2017.

The poll has a margin of sampling error of plus or minus three percentage points for all registered voters.

[Featured Image by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images]