Chuck Berry Dead At 90: Stars React To Death Of Legendary Rock ‘N’ Roller

This Saturday, rock n’ roll legend Chuck Berry was found dead at his home in St. Louis, Missouri, police confirmed on Facebook. He was 90 years old.

This Saturday at 12:40 p.m., Berry was found unresponsive by St. Charles County police. After unsuccessful attempts of reviving the unconscious 90-year old rock ‘n’ roll guitarist, the police pronounced him dead at 1:26 p.m.

With Berry’s death, music icons and other celebrities paid their tribute to the rock n’ roll legend. Twitter went abuzz with stars – even former U.S. President Barack Obama – saying how Berry made the some of the greatest music ever and how he will be missed.

Chuck Berry rolled over everyone who came before him – and turned up everyone who came after. We’ll miss you, Chuck. Be good. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) March 19, 2017

Mick Jagger started in all when he posted a tweet saying how sad he was with the death of Chuck Berry. The Rolling Stones frontman remembered Berry as someone who “blew life” to those who dreamed of becoming performers and musicians. He recalled Berry as someone who lit up the teenage years of those who heard his music and went on about the amazing music Chuck shared that will live in our hearts forever.

I am so sad to hear of Chuck Berry’s passing. I want to thank him for all the inspirational music he gave to us. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/9zQbH5bo9V — Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) March 18, 2017

Considered as the true father of rock ‘n’ roll, Chuck Berry became the inspiration and influence behind many more musicians who covered his songs like the Beach Boys, the Rolling Stones, the popular band The Beatles and even Elvis Presley. Upon learning of his death, celebrities mourned the death of the rock icon. More than that, they remembered the great and many contributions he made to the industry of music and rock ‘n’ roll.

Ringo Starr, the drummer of The Beatles, quoted Berry’s own lyrics on his tweet as he remembered the legendary guitarist.

“Just let me hear some of that rock ‘n’ roll music any old way you use it.”

Bruce Springsteen called Berry as the “greatest” rock n’ roll singer and writer who ever lived with his original music and influence among generations of other successful musicians who followed his lead.

In the midst of mourning, famed novelist Stephen King regarded Berry as the consummate rock ‘n’ roll performer. He may have died, but he had spent his long life – far longer than some – doing what he always loved to do.

Chuck Berry died. This breaks my heart, but 90 years old ain’t bad for rock and roll. Johnny B. Goode forever. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) March 18, 2017

Singer-songwriter Huey Lewis also considers Chuck Berry as the “most important figure” the history of rock ‘n’ roll and adds that his memory will remain with the lasting influence of his music. Another rocker, Alice Cooper said in a statement that Chuck Berry’s death also signalled the loss of the “genesis” – or the beginning – of the great sound of rock ‘n’ roll.

John Lennon suggested that the name Chuck Berry is synonymous to rock ‘n’ roll.

“If you had to give Rock ‘n’ Roll another name, you might call it Chuck Berry”

John Lennon (with Chuck Berry)

Mike Douglas TV Show, 1972 pic.twitter.com/ViJtLblEwt — John Lennon (@johnlennon) March 18, 2017

New York Times remembered the legacy that is Chuck Berry who hit it off with his music with quickfire lyrics depicting the state of teenage rebelliousness in the 1950s. Berry’s trademark of playing his guitar with four-bar introductions stuck. He hit the gold when his song, “Maybellene”, took its first hit in 1955. Other songs like “Sweet Little Sixteen,” “Johnny B Goode” and “Roll Over Beethoven” followed suit. Even more popular was the song “My Ding-a-Ling,” a novelty song that topped US and UK charts in 1972. A few years after that in 1984, Chuck Berry received the lifetime achievement Grammy. Two years later, he was among the firsts of many to be inducted in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Chuck Berry also had his own star in Hollywood.

Before his death, Berry announced last year that he will be releasing his first – and apparently his last – album this year after almost four decades. The album, which will be released in June, is dedicated to his wife Themetta or “Toddy” of 68 years.

