‘The Flash’ Season 3 Spoilers: Savitar’s Identity Reveal Will Shock Fans

So far in The Flash Season 3, Savitar looks very different from the comics. In Episode 16, “Into the Speed Force,” Savitar’s vulnerability was revealed by Jesse Quick when she impaled the “God of Speed” with the piece of his armor Barry hacked off him.

TV Line spoke with some of The Flash cast about when we will find out about the mysterious Savitar.

“Slowly, different characters are going to learn who Savitar is,” Danielle Panabaker told TV Line on the set of The Flash. “But I don’t know if the audience is going to be told anytime soon.”

Grant Gustin, who plays Barry Allen, meanwhile told the publication, “It’s not the same as past reveals,” explaining, “With Zoom and Reverse-Flash, the audience was starting to realize things before we all started to piece it together. But I don’t know how you would know this year. And when you do find out, it’s like, ‘Oh. My. God!’ There are really no secrets or hints leading up to it.”

One of the more popular fan theories regarding Savitar is that he is the Future Flash. Fans point to when Savitar tells Team Flash: “I am the future, Flash.” We already know that Savitar’s story is that he comes from the future and he is defeated by Barry Allen and trapped in the speed force. However, some fans think that he is actually Barry Allen 20 years into the future.

This could be one of the consequences of Flashpoint and make sense of the message Barry Allen received from his himself 40 years into the future.

The Future Flash, if he is Savitar, will try and destroy the present Flash and redo his future. If this theory is correct, there will be a Future Flash vs. Present Flash showdown in Season 3.

However, if Grant Gustin is right, you won’t see the Savitar reveal coming and it will be a big surprise.

The Flash Season 3, Episode 17 is a musical duet and crossover with Superwoman. So it will be another week before the Savitar business is going to continue. The synopsis of Episode 17 is as followed.

“Barry and team are surprised when Mon-El (guest star Chris Wood) and Hank Henshaw arrive on their Earth carrying a comatose Supergirl who was whammied by the Music Meister. Unable to wake her up, they turn to Team Flash to save her. However, the Music Meister surprises the Flash and puts him in a similar coma, one that Team Flash can’t cure. Kara and Barry wake up without their powers in an alternate reality where life is like a musical and the only way to escape is by following the script, complete with singing and dancing, to the end.”

In Episode 16, the much-hyped return of some deceased characters such as Eddie Thawne, Ronnie Raymond, and Captain Cold was revealed. Barry managed to save Wally from a fate worse than death. However, Jay Garrick took his place, and it is not clear how Team Flash is going to save him from his speed hell at this point.

Episode 16 was an emotional rollercoaster, which may explain why a musical crossover is coming next week Tuesday.

The Flash has been renewed for Season 4, and it will be released in fall 2017. While there isn’t much information about the upcoming season, the series executive producer Andrew Kreisberg told fans at PaleyFest that the villain will not be a speedster.

This will mark a significant change in the series as every main antagonist so far has been a speedster with Reverse Flash, Zoom and now Savitar.

[Featured Image by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images]