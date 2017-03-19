‘Teen Mom 2’ Kailyn Lowry Flaunts Cleavage In Nude Colored Bra On Instagram

Kailyn Lowry of Teen Mom 2 has officially joined in on the Sneaky Vaunt push-up bra craze and boldly flaunted the strapless wonder on Instagram. The brand new company praises the bra’s ability to provide backless support for female breasts in addition to presenting the illusion of more cleavage.

The bra was so popular online that a few days ago, Jenelle Evans, mom-of-three, shared a video of herself in a black Sneaky Vaunt as well, according to In Touch.

Kailyn has been undergoing some major changes lately. Lowry and her ex-husband, Javi Marroquin, a once happy couple, finalized their divorce in December of 2016 after four years of marriage.

“I am pregnant. I’m sad that I should have known that people in my life would sell me out before I was ready. Like any normal person, I want it to be a happy time. I wanted this to be a private time so I could be excited while not getting chased by paparazzi and bothered with crazy headlines…”

Kailyn told fans that this was a choice she made even though she knew some would not agree.

“… I’ve been showered with support by the ones I love since I found out.”

Multiple reasons led to the duo’s split. In the months following their highly publicized divorce, Javi and Kail continued to take jabs at each other via social media. Kail even had to get a protection from abuse against him, a source close to the couple told Radar Online.

Catch us LIVE tonight after the all new episode of #teenmom2 tonight ???? @leahdawn92mtv A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Mar 6, 2017 at 5:17pm PST

Lowry confirmed her pregnancy after various news outlets and Teen Mom fans broke the story. For the moment, Kailyn has chosen to keep the identity of the baby’s father private. However, fans suspected Kailyn let the name slip of the father of her unborn baby when the 24-year-old appeared to refer to the unidentified man while she answered a question on MTV’s Teen Mom 2 aftershow.

“Larry and I talked about him babysitting.”

Kailyn promptly took to Twitter to deny Larry was her baby’s father, noting he was an MTV producer.

Nonetheless, Kailyn’s ex-husband Javi Marroquin maintains she’s concealing more shocking secrets behind the scenes. The Teen Mom 2 dad revealed that he will be working on his own bombshell tell-all book, which is tentatively titled, Heartlessly Hustled. The book title seems to be a spinoff of Lowry’s Hustle & Heart, which was published last year.

Javi said his book will give fans an inside glimpse of “what it’s like now to raise a smart and energetic little boy alone.” The publication has been in the making for quite some time. In August of 2016, Marroquin exclusively told Radar Online of plans for his upcoming book. Javi said the book is a response to Kail’s book… except his version will be “the truth and what she [Kailyn Lowry] actually did that ended the marriage.”

Kailyn has said in the past that she did not want additional children. However, she is welcoming this current pregnancy.

“… I know so many will have comments on this but here’s the thing — I didn’t want to bring another child into a failing marriage.”

[Featured Image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images]