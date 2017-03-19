Mariah Carey, Britney Spears Feuding Over Vegas Residency Dancers: Rivalry?

Mariah Carey and Britney Spears are said to be at war over a dispute concerning their backup dancers, it’s been alleged.

According to In Touch, as cited by Gossip Cop, Britney was livid when she found out that some of her dancers had been auditioning for Mariah Carey’s forthcoming summer leg of her Vegas residency shows.

Sources reveal that Mariah and her crew are already arranging rehearsals, so she’s in desperate need of some more dancers, and when Britney’s crew got word of the news, a handful of people that had been working with Spears decided to jump ship.

The outlet notes that several dancers from Britney’s show had auditioned to take part in Mariah Carey’s set instead, and while the blame can’t necessarily be put on the “We Belong Together” singer, the 35-year-old is enraged because she’ll evidently have to find herself looking for new dancers.

“Britney is hurt that Mariah would try to sabotage her show. Brit’s boyfriend, Sam Asghari, has been trying to calm her down, but she’s become determined to outshine Mariah in every way possible.”

What’s worse is that Britney is alleged to have seen Mariah Carey’s show on multiple occasions, a clear sign that she’s a fan of the “Fantasy” singer’s work, but now that many of her dancers are leaving to work with the mother-of-two instead, Britney can’t contain her frustration.

“Now Britney is doing anything and everything she can to make sure her dancers don’t have anything to do with Mariah’s show,” the source reveals, insinuating that if anybody auditions for Mariah Carey’s summer concert, they’ll be dropped immediately.

Spears has acknowledged the fact that if some of her dancers are already working on moving over to work with Mariah Carey, there’s no reason why she shouldn’t fire them on the spot — regardless of whether they pass the audition rounds or not.

Britney wants to surround herself with people that are solely dedicated and devoted to making sure they put on the best performance possible, but if their minds are focused on potentially leaving Spears’ show to jump ship and dance for Mariah, then there’s no reason why the pop star should keep them around, the source adds.

News of Britney’s frustration with her backup dancers wanting to work with Mariah Carey on her forthcoming shows comes just months after sources revealed that Spears has had one of the most successful runs in Las Vegas with her residency, selling out tickets almost as fast as Celine Dion.

By the end of the year, Britney and Mariah are both expected to renew their contracts, despite reports claiming that Carey would end her run in Vegas once the forthcoming leg in July comes to an end. If ticket sales regarding both of their shows continue to sell as they have in recent months, both stars are expected to receive an earnings boost that not even Mariah can say not to, insiders reveal.

Mariah Carey has not addressed reports concerning her alleged feud with Britney Spears over her backup dancers reportedly wanting to jump ship.

That Grape Juice reports that, in recent weeks, the singer has mentioned that she’s back in the studio to finalize background vocals for the upcoming songs she plans to release in the following months, just in time before she heads back on stage in July, to kick off the final run of her residency shows.

Do you think Britney should be mad at Mariah Carey for the supposed fact that her dancers are trying to find work elsewhere? More importantly, should the 35-year-old hold the right to allegedly threaten her dancers that auditioning for Carey could result in contracts being terminated?

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]