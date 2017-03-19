Kylie Jenner, Tyga Split: Rapper Allegedly Spending ‘KUWTK’ Star’s Money

Kylie Jenner’s romance with Tyga is falling apart, and it’s all said to be over the supposed fact that the rapper has generously helped himself to spend his girlfriend’s money.

Reports concerning Tyga’s financial struggle have surfaced in the past, but according to Celeb Dirty Laundry, it’s worse than one could have thought, as Kylie Jenner has come to the realization that her beau’s love for her may not be as genuine as she had thought.

The outlet claims that Kylie Jenner has been feuding with Tyga for months — their relationship has reached a point of no return because of their supposed arguments.

Just this week, another source claimed that Kylie Jenner was tired of her boyfriend’s partying with his pals. When she would ask the 26-year-old to spend some quality time with her at home, Tyga would allegedly choose his friends over her, and it’s gotten to the point where it’s become unbearable for Kylie.

On top of that, the alleged spending habits that Tyga is known for have gotten out of control. In recent years, the father-of-one has found himself being slapped with endless lawsuits over payments he had failed to make on all the luxury cars he had leased.

Then came the warrant for his arrest after his former landlord complained that Kylie Jenner’s boyfriend had failed to make payments on the home he previously stayed in, surpassing a total of $200,000, it was revealed at the time.

It’s rumored that all the financial problems Tyga was facing were more or less taken care of by Kylie Jenner, who insiders say is rolling in the cash, thanks to her successful business ventures, including her cosmetic beauty line.

Hollywood Life starts off by claiming that the romance between Kylie Jenner and her beau has hit rock bottom yet again and things aren’t going the way the couple had hoped.

“It looks like Kylie HAS finished with Tyga, at least for now anyway,” the source shares. “She changes her mind like she changes her underwear though and Tyga has a habit of always managing to sneak his way back into her bed somehow.”

Celeb Dirty Laundry then goes on to add the following.

“Kylie Jenner and Tyga were always a ticking time bomb, but Kylie does change her mind so often that this breakup is likely temporary. But with that being said, Kylie reportedly dumped Tyga because she felt that he was taking advantage of her financially.”

For his 26th birthday, Kylie Jenner presented the “Faded” rapper with a brand new Maybach vehicle, costing the reality star more than $170,000, according to insiders.

As one outlet revealed, it would be an understatement to say that Tyga has gotten quite a lot out of his relationship with Kylie Jenner, including a new record deal with Kanye West’s G.O.O.D Music label.

The rapper’s deal with Kanye was only said to have happened because of the supposed conversation Kylie had with her brother-in-law, stressing that her boyfriend had been hoping to sign to a new record company and that there wouldn’t be a better place to produce a new album than under Kanye’s label.

Kylie Jenner has not publicly announced whether or not she’s still in a relationship with Tyga. The couple was seen heading out for what appeared to be a date night in Los Angeles earlier this week, but despite their public outing together, sources continued to affirm that things are rocky and that fans shouldn’t be surprised if the twosome isn’t able to work on their issues together.

[Featured Image by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images]