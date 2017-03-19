Kris Jenner: Kim Kardashian’s Robbery Could Have Led To Her Death

Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian’s mom, was devastated after Kim K’s Paris robbery, fearing for her daughter’s life. In a new teaser clip Kris shared on social media, ahead of the upcoming episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kris is seen talking about her daughter’s robbery, and explaining how the scary ordeal was not only hard on Kim – but on her entire family. In a second clip, Kim K herself talks about those chilling moments, when she thought the robbers might shoot her in the back.

Kim Kardashian’s robbery took place on October, 2016, during her visit to Paris Fashion Week. The armed robbers managed to steal Kim’s engagement ring along with other jewelry, all valued at several million dollars. Kim was staying at a hotel in Paris, and was in her room working on her computer at the time, wearing only a bathrobe, when the two masked robbers came in and tied her up.

According to Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian thought the robbery might lead to her death. That’s a mortifying thought for any person – but was even worse for Kim as a mother of two little children – Saint West and North West.

“It’s been the most devastating thing to have one of your children fear for their life thinking at any moment they were going to die when they have two small children.”

But as Kris Jenner explains on the clip, Kim K’s robbery and its aftermath were difficult for the entire Kardashian clan. Kris gets emotional and starts crying, as she recollects her feelings after hearing what happened during her daughter’s robbery.

“For the rest of us, the thought of losing Kim is emotionally scarring and hard to overcome.”

At this point, Kris breaks down and asks to stop the interview.

There is nothing more important than family. #sothankful #blessed #myeverything A post shared by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner) on Mar 18, 2017 at 4:18pm PDT

This isn’t the first time Kris Jenner opens up about Kim Kardashian’s robbery and how if affected their lives. Last month, as reported on the Inquisitr, Kris spoke with Ellen DeGeneres and said she can’t stop crying whenever she hears her daughter talk about the heist.

Following the robbery, and Kanye West’s mental breakdown which was in part caused by it, the couple moved into Kris Jenner’s mansion in California. Eventually, the couple did move out, with Kris jokingly saying she then “changed the locks.”

According to Kris, speaking about the Paris robbery and her fear of death were liberating moments for Kim Kardashian.

“We started filming and what was coming out of that was very therapeutic for her, I think. To just explain to us and walk us through. And now we just started seeing some of the stuff that had come out of those days, and no one can get through the first few minutes without getting hysterical.”

These moments can be seen in another teaser video posted this weekend by Kris Jenner. Kim Kardashian is seen describing her Paris robbery, and how she was in fear for her life. When the robbers first arrived, according to Kim, they asked for money. When she said she didn’t have any money, that’s when things got violent.

“They dragged me out to the hallway, on top of the stairs. That’s when I saw the gun like, clear as day. I was kind of looking at the gun, looking down back at the stairs. I have a split second in my mind to make this quick decision. Am I gonna run down the stairs and either they’re gonna shoot me in the back, or if I make it and they don’t, if the elevator does not open in time, or the stairs are locked, then like, I’m f***ed. There’s no way out.”

It's an emotional episode this Sunday. As a mother, reliving that night and hearing what Kim went through is difficult for me. I thank God every single day that my family are safe, happy and healthy. We are so blessed!! #family #blessed A post shared by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner) on Mar 18, 2017 at 10:23am PDT

As Kim Kardashian’s mom, Kris Jenner’s emotional breakdown following these statements is understandable. It’s not easy to hear your daughter describe how she thought she might end up dead, with armed robbers pointing guns at her. But maybe it will get easier, now that the whole nation gets to hear the story first-hand.

[Featured Image by Jason Kempin/Getty Images]