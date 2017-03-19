‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: A Marriage Proposal & A Possible Divorce

This week on The Young and the Restless, relationships heat up, someone prepares to propose marriage, and a major character contemplates divorce.

Last week, Cane (Daniel Goddard) awoke after a night of drinking to find Juliet’s (Laur Allen) earring in his bed. Back at home, Lily (Christel Kahlil) became suspicious, especially after Cane failed to call her when his meetings were over. Meanwhile, Ravi (Abhi Sinha) and Ashley (Eileen Davidson) went to the opera, where the latter finally began to see the former in a whole new light.

The Young and the Restless spoilers for March 20 to 24 show that it will be another week of revelations and confrontations, with Ashley and Neil (Kristoff St. John) possibly plotting against Jack (Peter Bergman). Meanwhile, Devon (Bryton James) will take on both Hilary (Mishael Morgan) and Jordan (Darnell Kirkwood).

Here’s what’s going down on The Young and the Restless this week.

Monday, March 20

The Young and the Restless spoilers from Soaps.com indicate that Ashley approaches Neil and lets him know that she hasn’t been happy with Jack’s decisions at Jabot. Ashley wants Neil to come back but he suspects she’s just setting him up. Will he go along with her plan to oust Jack?

Hilary needs Mariah’s (Camryn Grimes) help to persuade Devon to hand over the rights to GC Buzz. In exchange, she offers Mariah her own segments and promises to keep her on. Mariah approaches Devon and advises him to hand over GC Buzz so he no longer has to deal with Hilary. Meanwhile, Victoria (Amelia Heinle) spies an important file in Mariah’s laptop but the latter refuses to open it for her. Later, she manages to steal the file.

PHOTOS: Sneak Peek at Next Week, March 20-24… Jill makes a decision about her future. https://t.co/GZ0iQaAF3m pic.twitter.com/39RalZjybU — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) March 18, 2017

Also on Monday’s The Young and the Restless, Hilary seeks advice from Jack, who tells her that she should fight dirty. Jill (Jess Walton) finally makes a decision about her relationship with Colin (Tristan Rogers). Though she’s unsure if she can now let him go, it may be time to file for divorce.

Tuesday, March 21

According to spoilers from SoapHub, Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) and Nick (Joshua Morrow) will be spending a romantic evening together when their night is rudely interrupted. Nick is getting mixed signals from Chelsea and is losing his patience. Does Chelsea want to be with him? Or is he wasting his time?

Meanwhile, Jordan has been expressing an interest in Hilary. This worries Lily. According to The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week, Lily will try to warn Jordan about dating Hilary. Is she truly concerned about him or does she have a hidden agenda?

Also on this episode of The Young and the Restless, Cane will reportedly be playing with fire.

Next week on Y&R… a business trip spins out of control. #YR A post shared by The Young and the Restless (@youngandrestlesscbs) on Mar 10, 2017 at 4:44pm PST

Wednesday, March 22

Victoria prepares to go to war with Jack and is worried when she finds out just how much he knows. Fortunately, the video file she got from Mariah’s laptop gives her some leverage over him.

CBS‘ spoilers reveal that Gloria (Judith Chapman), who Victoria learns is behind the sexual assault scandal, will be planning her next step.

Thursday, March 23

According to the Young and the Restless spoilers for Thursday, Sharon (Sharon Case) connects with and opens up to Scott (Daniel Hall). Kevin (Greg Rikaart) lets Michael (Christian LeBlanc) in on a secret and Billy (Jason Thompson) makes a brave move with Victoria.

Friday, March 24

On the Friday episode of The Young and the Restless, Nick presses Chelsea for answers as Devon decides to sever ties with Hilary. Meanwhile, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) makes friends with a stranger.

Spoilers for the upcoming episodes of The Young and the Restless also reveal that Jordan and Lily will be working together and that there will be a confrontation between Devon and Jordan. Cane will receive some surprising news while Kevin, Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson), and Scott have a wild night out.

Also on The Young and the Restless, Kevin decides to lay it all on the line and plots a surprise marriage proposal.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS and CBS All Access.

Next week on Y&R, spring is the time for fun, flings, and fantasies. #YR A post shared by The Young and the Restless (@youngandrestlesscbs) on Mar 18, 2017 at 5:18pm PDT

[Featured Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images]