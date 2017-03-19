Orlando Bloom Spotted With Mystery Brunette After Katy Perry Breakup

Orlando Bloom has been spotted leaving a party with a mystery brunette, reports Hollywood Life.

The mag speculates that Orlando Bloom may have raced off in his car with the brunette because he was trying to hide her from Katy Perry and the press.

“[Orlando Bloom] was photographed leaving a party with a new girl. She even sat in the passenger seat as Orlando drove off in a hurry as soon as the cameras arrived. Trying to hide something from a specific someone?”

The 40-year-old actor split with pop star Katy Perry this month.

Telegraph reports that a source close to Katy and Orlando said they were taking “respectful, loving space.”

“Before rumors or falsifications get out of hand, we can confirm that Orlando and Katy are taking respectful, loving space at this time.”

An insider said shortly before the split that, “[Katy] said they were on different life paths and as much as she likes him, it’s time to move on.”

Several outlets reported that Katy was keen to get married and start a family but Orlando Bloom was not ready to take that step. The issue of marriage and children reportedly became a source of strain between the couple and led to the split.

Orlando already has a son with his ex-wife, supermodel Miranda Kerr.

Hollywood Life reports that Bloom may also be chasing his ex, Selena Gomez.

The actor reportedly started texting Selena soon after he broke up with Katy Perry.

“He began blowing up Selena’s phone the day he and Katy broke up.”

Katy Perry may have moved from Orlando as well. Katy may be seeing her ex, John Mayer.

Mayer was said to be happy when he heard that Katy and Orlando broke up.

“John still has a huge thing for Katy. He’s very happy that she and Orlando are done.”

Mayer has been dubbed a “womanizer” in some segments of the press after dating a variety of women, including Taylor Swift, Minka Kelly, Jennifer Aniston and Jessica Simpson.

John has just released two new EPs, The Search For Everything Wave One and The Search For Everything Wave Two.

Mayer is reportedly plotting to get Katy Perry back. John Mayer is said to be moving slowly and carefully because he does not want to blow his chances with Katy.

A source told Hollywood Life, “This is what he’s been waiting for. It’s delicate because he doesn’t want to pick the wrong moment and come on too strong, but he will swoop in. He’s already plotting.”

The alleged womanizer raised eyebrows when he gave a tell-all interview to Playboy in 2009. Mayer commented that his ex Jessica Simpson was “sexual napalm” to him. He angered many people when he spoke about his lack of attraction to black women.

I’ve got a Benetton heart and a David Duke d***.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom sparked engagement rumors many times before breaking up in March 2017. The press went crazy after Katy Perry flashed what appeared to be a diamond engagement ring to the cameras during one outing.

Orlando supported Katy throughout her time supporting Hillary Clinton for president and Bloom appeared in the audience when Katy took the stage to perform during the Democratic National Convention.

The former couple also had a nude photo scandal together.

Paparazzi managed to get a nude photo of Bloom paddle-boarding while he was vacationing with Katy Perry in Sardinia, Italy, on August 2, 2016, reports NY Daily News. The couple had been together for seven months at the time.

The paps also grabbed some photos of the happy couple having a PDA, including photographs were Bloom fondles his then-girlfriend’s breasts.

[Featured Image by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images]