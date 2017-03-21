How Many Of Our Police Officers Have Been Killed By Illegal Aliens?

Last month, Jessica Davis and Susan Oliver, whose husbands were both shot to death in the line of duty by a twice-deported drug dealer in California, sat with First Lady Melania Trump as the president’s guest at his first speech to a joint session of Congress.

Their presence served as a stark reminder of the dangers this nation’s police officers face on a daily basis from an untold number of criminal aliens now lurking our streets.

The federal government has never kept any data on the number of crimes committed by those who live here illegally, therefore it is impossible to know the number of our police who have been killed by illegal aliens.

However, a rather cursory search turned up enough of these fallen heroes to see that the problem is neither a new one, nor one that promises to dissipate anytime soon.

Houston Police Officer Rodney Johnson

On September 21, 2006, Officer Johnson was shot and killed while making a routine traffic stop. The man who murdered Officer Johnson was a Mexican national who had been deported seven years earlier.

Officer Johnson stopped a commercial vehicle traveling 20 miles over the posted speed limit. The truck was driven by Juan Leonardo Quintero. A co-worker and Quintero’s two stepdaughters were also in the vehicle.

When Quintero was unable to provide any form of identification, Officer Johnson handcuffed him and placed him in the backseat of his patrol car. Once Johnson was seated behind the wheel again, Quintero, though handcuffed, removed the 9mm handgun concealed in his waistband and began firing at Johnson through the plastic shield separating the front and back seats. Officer Johnson was shot in the head five times. He was pronounced dead on arrival at a local hospital.

Juan Leonardo Quintero had prior arrests in Houston. He is a convicted child molester and DUI offender. He had been working for a Houston area landscaping company and, despite the DUI conviction, was driving a company vehicle at the time Officer Johnson stopped him.

On May 20, 2008, a Houston jury sentenced Quintero to spend the rest of his life in prison.

Forty-year-old Officer Rodney Johnson was a 12-year veteran of the Houston Police Department and a U.S. Army veteran. While serving on the HPD, Johnson received two Lifesaving Awards. He left behind his wife, Joslyn (also a police officer), and five children.

Dominic Durden, Riverside County (CA) Sheriff’s Office

On July 12, 2012, Dominic Durden, a 30-year-old Riverside County, California sheriff’s dispatcher was on his way to work, when Juan Zacarias Lopez Tzun, 24, made an illegal left-hand turn in his pickup on Pigeon Pass Road, striking Durden’s motorcycle. Durden’s injuries were massive and he died at the scene.

Tzun, an illegal alien, was charged with vehicular manslaughter and driving without a license. Despite the seriousness of the charges and the fact that Tzun was a flight risk, he was booked into the Robert Presley Jail in Riverside, on only $7,500 bail.

On April 3, 2013, Riverside County Superior Court Judge Raphael A. Arreola sentenced Tzun to 90 days in jail and to 180 days in a work-release program. Tzun had already spent 56 days in jail and only served an additional 30 days, before being released on May 2, after which, he was eventually deported.

The Riverside Press-Enterprise reported that the crash that killed Durden was not Tzun’s first run-in with the law.

“On May 13, 2012, he was arrested, and charged with suspicion of driving under the influence and not having a license. In November 2010, he pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and was sentenced to three years’ probation, 10 days in jail, and a $1,660 fine. However, under the terms of his probation, he was required to obtain a driver’s license, he never did so. In 2009, he was charged with grand theft auto.”

Despite these charges, Tzun was not reported to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials for possible deportation until Durden was killed.

Deputy David March, Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department

On April 29, 2002, Deputy March was shot to death by Armondo Garcia, whose friends later said he told them that he wanted to kill a police officer.

Garcia saw Deputy March on patrol one evening, pulled over, and waited for him to drive past him. As soon as March began to pass, Garcia opened fire. The Mexican national quickly fled back across the border.

For four years, the government of Mexico refused to extradite Garcia. In February of 2006, U.S. Customs officers arrested Garcia in Mexico. He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to life in prison.

Deputy March, 33, served with the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department for seven years and left behind a wife and stepdaughter.

U.S. Park Ranger Kris Eggle

On August 9, 2002, Ranger Eggle was killed by Mexican drug dealers while on duty in Arizona’s Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument Park. Eggle was attempting to apprehend two smugglers after being notified by Mexican authorities that the two had crossed the border and were headed into the park.

One of the drug dealers opened fire on Ranger Eggle with an AK-47. He died before a medivac helicopter arrived on the scene. Mexican police officers shot and killed Eggle’s murderer.

U.S. Park Ranger Eggle, 27, left behind his grieving parents and his sister (also a U.S. Park Ranger).

Officer David Stefan Hofer, Euless (TX) Police Department

On March 1, 2016, Jorge Brian Gonzalez shot to death Officer Hofer in Texas, while the illegal alien was apparently high on methamphetamine.

The Dallas Morning News described the criminal alien’s violent life in this country, which led up to Officer David Hofer’s death.

“Gonzalez was arrested in April 2011 on a charge of theft from a person. It was the start of a string of arrests for thefts, assaults and making terroristic threats. Every arrest occurred in Euless, except for a Fort Worth case of assault causing bodily injury to a family member last March, records show. His father called Fort Worth police last year to an apartment on East Loop 820 after Gonzalez threatened his father and his sister Jennifer with a knife. He had also hit his sister with a 1-by-4-inch board, according to the police report. The father told police that his son was on drugs and violent, the report says. In November 2015, Gonzales was accused of theft and criminal mischief of between $100 and $750, records show. He pleaded guilty to the criminal mischief charge and was convicted around the same time as for the theft charge. He was released from the Tarrant County jail January 11, 2016. At most, Gonzalez was sentenced to 90 days in jail for his past crimes.”

Brian Gonzalez’s rap sheet also includes a July 2011 theft charge; an August 2011 aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge, that was reduced to a misdemeanor assault charge on a guilty plea; and two terroristic threat charges in 2015.

Gonzalez, who came to this country illegally from Argentina, was shot to death by Officer Hofer’s partner.

Officer Hofer served with the Euless Police Department for two years and previously served with the New York City Police Department for five years, according to ODMP.

Officer Nick Erfle, Phoenix Police Department

On September 18, 2007, Officer Erfle stopped a group of men who were obstructing traffic. One of the men, Mexican national Erik Martinez, then shot and killed him.

Martinez had been deported in 2006 for theft charges but was able to easily re-enter the United States.

Officer Erfle, 33, left behind a wife and two children.

Officer Brandon Mendoza, Mesa (AZ) Police Department

On May 12, 2014, Officer Mendoza was headed home on U.S. 60, when he was hit head-on by Raul Silva Corona, who was drunk and traveling in the wrong direction on the highway in Tempe, Ariz.

Mendoza was taken to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Thirty-two-year-old Officer Mendoza, was a thirteen-year veteran of the Mesa Police Department. He volunteered his time at the Boys and Girls Club, was an animal lover, and recently fostered a homeless pit bull he named Lucy Blu.

Trooper Bret Clodfelter, Oregon State Police

On Sept. 30, 1992, Trooper Bret Clodfelter stopped Francisco Manzo-Hernandez for drunk driving. The illegal immigrant was traveling with two others. Trooper Clodfelter handcuffed the driver and placed him in the back seat of his cruiser.

As all of the men were intoxicated, the state trooper offered to drive the two passengers home. For his kindness, Clodfelter was shot in the head four times. All three fled the scene and were captured a few days later.

Trooper Clodfelter served with the Oregon State Police for eight years and left behind a wife, son, and a daughter. A further tragedy took place a year after the trooper’s murder, when his wife, Rene, took her own life.

Deputy Michael Davis, Placer County (CA) Sheriff’s Department

On October 24, 2014, Deputy Davis pulled over a pick-up truck driven by Luis Enrique Monroy-Bracamonte, a twice-deported drug dealer, who opened fire on the deputy with an AR-15. Davis was taken to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. Deputy Davis, 34, served with the Placer County Sheriff’s Department for 15 years.

A New York Times article briefly detailed the Mexican national’s life inside this country, which eventually led to the tragic loss of two police officers.

“The man said he was 34-year-old Marcelo Marquez of Salt Lake City when taken into custody, but his fingerprints matched records of Mr. Monroy-Bracamonte in a federal database, United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement said. He was removed from the country in 1997 after a conviction for possession of drugs for sale in Arizona, then arrested and repatriated to Mexico again in 2001.”

Deputy Daniel Oliver, Sacramento County (CA) Sheriff’s Department

On October 24, 2014, Deputy Oliver pulled into a Motel 6 parking lot, as he was responding to a “suspicious vehicle” call. As he approached the vehicle, Luis Enrique Monroy-Bracamonte opened fire on Oliver, as well as his partner. Oliver was shot in the head at close range and died at the scene.

Deputy Oliver was a 15-year veteran of the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department. He left behind a wife and two daughters.

