Watch ‘Prison Break’ Season 5 Cast Behind-The-Scenes Ahead Of April Release Date

Prison Break Season 5 returns next month with an April 4 release date – fans will have to wait another two weeks for the return of Michael Scofield and much of the original gang. It has been about eight years since the original series ran on Fox. However, due to the binge-worthy nature of Prison Break, the series is a hit on Netflix and continued to grow its fan base after wrapping things up.

You can watch the cast of Season 5 take us behind-the-scenes in a 30-minute special: Resurrection. Season 5 of Prison Break will take place in nine episodes. It will be action-packed and take inspiration from the first season that made the show a hit.

According to Wentworth Miller, who plays Michael Scofield, breaking out of prison is just the beginning. The series is going to the international scene and breaking out of the country will be the larger task.

The returning cast of Prison Break Season 5 includes Dominic Purcell as Lincoln Burrows, Wentworth Miller as Michael Scofield, Sarah Wayne Callies as Sara Tancredi, Amaury Nolasco as Fernando Sucre, Robert Knepper as T-Bag, Rockmond Dunbar as C-Note, and surprisingly Franklin Paul Adelstein as Paul Kellerman.

There will also be some new characters added to the cast with Rick Yune playing Ja, while Inbar Lavi portrays Sheba.

Dominic Purcell describes how his character Lincoln has changed in Season 5. Since he lost Michael, he went back to his old self, working with gang members to make money. Michael was his moral guide and it seems Linc the Sink is back to his old ways without his brother.

Lincoln and Michael will never abandon each other. #PrisonBreak returns to @FOXTV on April 4. pic.twitter.com/BYMZhbdo4E — Prison Break (@PrisonBreak) March 17, 2017

This all changes when T-Bag reveals that Michael may still be alive, and Lincoln is determined to get to the bottom of it. It is not clear how Bagwell gets out of prison or why he gets the scoop on Scofield being alive. It will be interesting for fans to put the pieces together when the series returns next month.

If you are wondering how Prison Break is coming back after all this time, you can thank The Flash. Dominic Purcell and Wentworth Miller worked together on the show, and they started to have ideas about putting Prison Break back together. The actors contacted Fox and Season 5 was on the way.

Sara and Michael’s reunion is one of the most anticipated scenes in the upcoming revival series. However, there is some bad news for Sara and Michael fans as Sara’s husband in the Prison Break Season 5 revival has been cast. Mark Feurstein will play Scott Ness, who is Sara’s husband. It has been seven years, and she thinks Michael is dead. It is unclear how she will react or if we will get that special reunion we are hoping for.

Sarah Wayne Callies, who plays Sara Tancredi spoke about bringing her character back, according to the Daily Express.

“I think it’s a really interesting challenge resurrecting a character I said goodbye to six years ago. I loved her and it never occurred to me we would be doing this and so I’d have to start from the beginning, watch the seasons again and go back. I’ve saved every script actually. I save every script of everything I’ve ever worked on, just in case I need to have a bonfire or something.”

Another interesting angle of the upcoming series is what Michael Scofield has been up to over the years, how he is still alive and ended up in prison. There is a lot for fans to look forward to and while a Season 6 has not been planned, the reception of this fifth season may determine if we get one more season.

Prison Break Season 5 is about two weeks away.

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]