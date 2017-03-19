‘Daredevil’ Season 3: ‘Iron Fist’ Connection, Release Date, Teaser And More News

If you are binge watching Iron Fist, you probably noticed the mysterious group of ninjas known as The Hand, who were first introduced in Daredevil. Season 3 of Daredevil is yet to get an official release date, however, you can expect the series to return sometime in 2018. Despite the long wait for the release, you will see Matthew Murdock much sooner in the highly anticipated in The Defenders, which will feature Iron Fist, Luke Cage, Jessica Jones, and Daredevil.

The Hand is a vast and complex group, Iron Fist is one of their greatest enemies. However, The Chaste is also the enemy of The Hand led by Stick. The group was introduced in Daredevil and Stick is Matthew Murdock’s mentor. In Season 2, Murdock witnessed the real power of The Hand, such as bringing people back from the dead and other mystical powers.

Iron Fist and Daredevil have an enemy in common and their connection is likely defeating The Hand. Also, Claire Temple knows all of the Marvel heroes and is the most natural connection to all of them and has appeared in all of Netflix’s Marvel originals.

Daredevil Season 3 and Jessica Jones Season 2 won’t be released until The Defenders comes out later this year.

So who will be the Daredevil Season 3 villain? Fans of the series want to see Bullseye take on Matthew Murdock, and Charlie Cox, who plays the hero, has expressed interest in seeing the villain make an appearance. In the first season, Matthew Murdock managed to defeat Wilson “Kingpin” Fisk, and we can expect to see more of him.

Vincent D’Onofrio, who plays Fisk, told Collider the following about his potential return to Daredevil.

“He will, eventually. Honestly, I wish I knew ’cause I could plan my year better. I know he will come back, I just don’t know when. I can’t wait to find out. I’m totally into the Marvel stuff, big time. I want to do Marvel, all the time. I love it so much ’cause they’re so creative over there. They let you bring this whole new thing to an iconic thing that they invented. It’s just so much fun. I love it to death.”

This doesn’t confirm Fisk will be in Daredevil Season 3, however, he will return at some point in the duration of the series. Wilson Fisk is another connection to Iron Fist because Madame Goa is an associate of his in Season 1.

The Daredevil Season 3 cast will have a lot of familiar faces from the second season. Charlie Cox is set to return as Matt Murdock along with Elodie Yung portraying Elektra and Stephen Ridder as Blake Tower. Karen Page will play Deborah Ann Woll, with Elden Henson as Foggy Nelson and Rosario Dawson as Claire Temple. Some of these characters will appear in The Defenders. Therefore, it is possible some of them are killed off in the series. Jon Bernthal will return as The Punisher, however, it is unclear whether he will appear in Daredevil or Matthew Murdock will appear in his series.

In an interview with Screen Rant, Charlie Cox certainly hyped the possibility of Bullseye.

“If we are fortunate enough to continue making the Daredevil series, I can’t imagine doing a run of Daredevil where Bullseye doesn’t show up at some point. It would be great to have him around at some point. Who would play that part I have no idea but I just think there’s such an interesting, rich character there, and also of course, the history that Bullseye has with Karen Page is an interesting dynamic. When you read the comics it’s etched in a Daredevil memory all that stuff.”

If it happens, who will you like to play Bullseye in Daredevil Season 3?

