Female Arranger Of Controversial ‘ATL Orgy’ Is A No-Show At Her Own Event

The organizer of an outlandish birthday celebration dubbed the “ATL Orgy” on social media has seemingly pulled an about-face on the same night as the XXX-rated main event.

Several Twitter users who claim to have been invited to Saturday night’s private Total Liberation bash thrown by one Cidney Green of Atlanta, GA., have taken to the social media site to relay that the birthday girl has yet to show up to the party, despite a growing number of randy male participants who are ready and waiting to have a chance with the alleged entrepreneur and sex education enthusiast, and other supposed female guests.

Relatively unknown before March 8, the open-minded Green, who refers to herself as a “swinger” — a person who willingly engages in group sex and/or the swapping of sexual partners — shot to online infamy after she promoted the sold-out, two-day long raunchy gathering on her official website, Kundalinikak.

“This event is nothing like you have ever attended,” Green beamed about the prospect of the “ATL orgy.”

“I was going to do just a regular 7-hour party, but [it] was not enough! This is my 27th birthday and this overnight event will encompass everything I love and adore: great vibes, good ratchet music, amazing food and [swinging] balls!”

In case anyone possibly confused that line with disco balls, Cidney cleared things up with the next sentence — and a collection of NSFW images of herself engaged in a steamy three-way with two nude men — on the invite.

Tonight tho… #atlantaorgy #atlorgy A post shared by PHONE SEX OPERATOR (@total_liberation) on Mar 18, 2017 at 11:12am PDT

“Sex is allowed,” she exclaimed, “and nudity is 100 percent encouraged! There will be no place where you will get the urge to get frisky and can’t.”

“Nobody is obligated to do anything they don’t want to do [and] there will be security to give everyone that enhanced peace of mind.”

Tickets for attending the “ATL orgy” differed depending on one’s gender: $99.99 for single women and nearly twice that amount, $175, for men, while couples were offered a discount that equaled the price of a single man’s ticket.

In an interview with Rolling Out about the adult-themed shindig, Green went on record to confirm herself as the organizer of the “ATL orgy” and expressed that despite the backlash she received for conceiving the idea of the group sex party, it was done as a way to both fulfill her sexual needs in a safe space, and help out a close friend, a male club promoter, who works in the Atlanta area.

“A close friend of mine brought me into certain communications with clubs that specialize in swingers’ activities,” Cidney explained, “and they wanted me to come in as a Sunday night promoter [for sex-themed events].”

“So I said, it just so happens that my birthday falls on a Sunday and establishments like those have very strict rules [for attendants]. There are certain things that you can or cannot do.”

Unfortunately for Green, right before the “ATL orgy” was set to take place, an unknown kerfuffle in communication caused the celebration to be moved from the club to her residence and finally, to a hidden rented mansion somewhere in the city.

“The reason why I [chose] a sex party [for my birthday] is because I like d***, I like t*****s, and I like a**,” Cidney continued unabashedly.

“And I like watching a** live! I’ve been a voyeur for a long time, so the whole idea about the swinger slumber party is that it encompasses two very big things about me: I love sexual expression, and I love watching and being watched.”

According to certain “ATL orgy” party goers, however, that didn’t appear to be the case on Saturday night.

Bruh this #ATLorgy so weak. I spent 300 for my flight & 175 for my ticket… to show up to a room full of dudes. I want a refund. — cxco (@CxCo_) March 19, 2017

the ppl that coordinated the #ATLorgy didn’t even show up, we here to embarrass ourselves & have our money taken — Alternative Facts (@EyewitnessNudes) March 19, 2017

Others at Green’s get-together reported news of a brawl that appeared to break out over frustrations for not getting the proper fill of fun at the soiree.

Green’s social media accounts have not been updated since before the start of the “ATL orgy,” and there has been no official word given on any possible hold-ups from any other party planner.

[Featured Image by Cidney Green/Instagram]