Watch Manchester City Vs. Liverpool Live Stream: Start Time For Top Four Matchup

Manchester City hosts Liverpool in one of the most important English Premier League matches of the season so far. The match will live stream on Sunday with third-place Manchester leading fourth-place Liverpool by a single point — though Manchester City also holds a game in hand — with Arsenal in fifth place, just five points off the pace.

The result of Sunday’s match could go a long way toward solidifying a place in next season’s UEFA Champions League, while the losers could find themselves in a precarious position with only nine games remaining in the Premier League campaign.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Manchester City vs. Liverpool English Premier League top four showdown, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time at Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England, on Sunday, March 19. In the United States, that start time will be 12:30 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time, 9:30 a.m. Pacific.

Manchester City and manager Pep Guardiola will be tested in the match, as they are forced to make a quick bounce back after their bitter defeat to Monaco in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 on Wednesday — an uncharacteristically early exit for a Guardiola-led club.

“If anyone thinks I have to win all the time, they are wrong because other teams are good, other managers are clever,” Guardiola said on Saturday. “You are bound to lose sometimes, and when you do, you have to recover as soon as possible. Part of my job is to lift the players’ heads and keep a focus on what we can still achieve.”

Whichever team loses Sunday’s match could actually face a nightmare scenario in which they finish fourth, and yet still miss out on a Champions League place. That scenario would require Manchester United to win the UEFA Europa League — where they are currently the favorites — and for the last remaining English side in Champions League competition, Leicester City, to win that competition as well.

Last year’s Premier League titlists currently face 40-1 odds against taking home the Champions League trophy, but as their miraculous run to a league crown last season proved, it would be unwise to count them out.

Can Pep Guardiola and his Manchester City side bounce back from their devastating mid-week UEFA Champions League defeat to earn what would be a hugely significant victory in Premier League play? The win would solidify their hold on a top four position, and with it, a return trip to the Champions League next year. Or will Liverpool, behind Manager Jurgen Klopp, continue their drive for their first top four finish since the 2013-2014 season? That win would likely earn the Reds their first Champions league appearance in three years and only their second since the 2009-2010 campaign?

To find out, watch a live stream of the massive Manchester City vs. Liverpool clash from 55,000-seat Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England, by clicking on this link from NBC Sports Live Extra. Login credentials from a cable or satellite TV provider will be required.

Premier League fans without cable or satellite login credentials can watch the Manchester City vs. Liverpool match legally and for free on Sling TV, by signing up for a seven-day free trial of the Sling “Blue” or “Orange” plans. Both include the NBC network, which carries the big Top Four match, in select markets. The Sling TV plans can be accessed at this link. NBC and the Manchester City Vs. Liverpool match will be viewable via Sling TV in the following TV markets: Chicago, Dallas, Hartford, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, San Francisco, San Diego, and Washington, D.C.

[Featured Image By Clive Brunskill/Getty Images]