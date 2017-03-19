Gwen Stefani Loves Blake Shelton’s Old Mullet: She Used To Have One, Too!

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton might not share a similar sense of style, but they have both tried out a once-popular hair trend that doesn’t get a lot of love these days.

Gwen Stefani probably embarrassed Blake Shelton when she changed her Twitter profile pic to a throwback photo of her beau sporting a long, luxurious mullet. These days, Blake rocks a more conventional, clean-cut hairstyle, and he’s embraced his natural salt-and-pepper highlights. However, Gwen’s new Twitter icon is evidence that the country star experimented with his look a bit when he was younger.

“Gwen Stefani trolled her boyfriend, Blake Shelton, with a new Twitter profile pic — and it is gold!” Us Weekly writes of Gwen’s photo choice. However, maybe Gwen wasn’t trying to “troll” Blake with the throwback photo; it’s possible that she actually likes his mullet.

Blake Shelton didn’t tweet anything in response to Gwen Stefani’s announcement that she changed her profile photo, but he did retaliate by changing his own Twitter icon. Shelton chose a throwback photo of Stefani with a short hairstyle that’s a much darker shade of blonde than fans are used to seeing on her.

Gwen Stefani might be a big fan of her boyfriend’s old mullet, but Blake Shelton has confessed that growing out those dark curls didn’t attract many girls back in the day. As reported by Rare Country, Late Night host Seth Meyers shared another photo of Blake’s mullet on his show last August. Blake had a huge grin on his face in the photo, and Seth joked that he’s “never seen anyone that happy” about having a mullet. However, Gwen Stefani’s boyfriend said that he didn’t have any reason to be smiling so big.

“I was not getting laid back then,” Blake quipped.

Blake was also forced to talk about his mullet on TODAY. He begged the show’s producers to take down a photo of his old hairstyle, and he complained that no one close to him had ever shared their honest feelings about the mullet.

“I mean, that is ridiculous. Why didn’t my family or friends tell me how stupid I looked?” Blake said.

Surprisingly, Gwen Stefani has also sported the hairstyle that Blake thinks is “ridiculous.” As Total Beauty reports, Gwen experimented with a modern, messy take on the mullet in 2003. The fashion designer is a successful businesswoman and a rock star, so perhaps it shouldn’t be all that surprising that she’s a fan of the hairstyle that’s business in the front, party in the back.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton’s new Twitter profile pics should be plenty of proof that their feelings for each other have not changed, but the lovebirds continue to be plagued by rumors that there’s trouble in paradise. A source recently told Radar Online that Gwen and Blake have become too competitive on The Voice.

“They have been arguing a lot backstage when the cameras are not rolling,” the source said of The Voice coaches. “Blake and Gwen are not calling each other cutesy names like they used to and they are not acting all lovey-dovey like they have been in the past!”

However, fans of Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton’s romance have nothing to worry about. They might have playful fights about whether or not Blake looks cute with a mullet, but a rep for Stefani told GossipCop that the couple is not bickering on The Voice. All fans have to do is watch the couple flirt on the show to know that this rumor isn’t true.

[Featured Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for People’s Choice Awards]