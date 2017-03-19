Here Are America’s Favorite Fast Food Restaurants Of The Year

Once a year the business research marketing firm Market Force Information runs a poll to determine how different fast food restaurants compare in the United States.

Per CNBC, there were more than 11,000 people who responded to the annual poll ranking fast food restaurants this year. These 11,000 people compared various restaurants based on food qualify, customer service, value, and experience. The business research marketing firm Market Force Information takes the responses people give in the poll and creates a single “loyalty score” for each fast food restaurant.

Curious as to which fast food restaurants are America’s favorites this year? Curious to know whether or not your favorite made the list? Keep reading for a breakdown on America’s favorite fast food restaurants by category.

America’s Favorite Fast Food Chicken Chain

Most won’t be too surprised to learn Chick-Fil-A is America’s favorite fast food chicken chain. This is largely because Chick-Fil-A has been the holder of this title for five years in a row. Those who participated in the survey gave this fast food chicken joint a high rating for food quality, curb appeal, speed of service, overall cleanliness, and atmosphere. Chick-Fil-A actually had 15 more points than its nearest competition just for friendliness of their staff members. Suggesting that other chicken fast food joints should consider hiring friendlier staff members.

Raising Caine was ranked as the second most popular fast food chain. The lower ranking chicken chains included Popeye’s, Church’s Chicken, and Kentucky Fried Chicken.

America’s Favorite Fast Food Mexican Chain

Perhaps one of the most shocking results within this study is Chipotle Mexican Grill being voted as America’s favorite Mexican fast food joint. After all, it wasn’t that long ago that the Mexican fast food chain was in hot water for having safety issues tied back to E.coli in a number of their different stores. In fact, there were entire chains of the store shut down for several hours on February 8 of last year because of a health scare. Despite the health scare, it appears as if customers are more than willing to forgive the Mexican fast food joint.

Moe’s Southwest Grill ranked a very close second followed by E Pollo Loco, Del Taco, Taco John, and Taco Bell.

America’s Favorite Fast Food Burger Chain

In-N-Out Burger has been ranked as America’s favorite fast food joint for purchasing a burger with a score of 70 percent. Smashburger came in second place as America’s favorite place to get a burger at 58 percent. This was followed by Carl’s Jr. (also known as Hardee’s) with 44 percent, Burger King with 41 percent, and McDonald’s in fifth place with 36 percent.

Simple Most notes the reason In-N-Out Burger ranked so much higher than the rest of the burger joints is because it received high marks across all categories including food quality, speed of service, healthy food options, and cleanliness.

Within the survey data, it was learned that nearly 50 percent of those who participated visited a fast food burger joint at least 5 times in the last three months.

America’s Favorite Fast Food Pizza Chain

According to Fast Casual, the fast food pizza industry alone brings in $44 billion every year. For 2016, Marco’s Pizza was selected as America’s favorite fast food restaurant to grab a pizza. The pizza joint managed to jump two places between the previous year’s poll. The other pizza places to rank in the top five include Papa Murphy’s, Pizza Ranch, Jet’s and Papa John’s.

America’s Favorite Fast Food Sandwich Chain

Firehouse Subs was voted America’s favorite fast food restaurant to grab a sandwich. The sandwich shop got an incredible score of 77 percent. The data from the survey noted the strengths of the sandwich shop as cleanliness, atmosphere, quality of food, and friendly staff.

It was Panera’s value quality that dragged down their entire score as most of America agreed their prices are way too expensive. They did, however, get a high number in healthy food options as well as overall food quality.

