Kellyanne Conway Claims She Would Rather Slit Her Wrists Than Be Press Secretary

Kellyanne Conway has been in the press for months now either as the leader of Donald Trump’s campaign or simply as one of his media aides, but it seems she does not ever want to be Press Secretary and would rather do physical harm to herself than do it. Sean Spicer now holds the White House Press Secretary role and has been in the media a lot due to his behavior with press. His antics became such a news story in its own right that SNL made a popular parody of him that is still being used.

Kellyanne Conway has been in the press a lot, and even made one of her most infamous press gaffs when taking up for Spicer in an interview at the beginning of the year. Spicer made a big deal out of Donald Trump’s inauguration crowd size being the biggest in U.S. history when it was obvious that he was lying, most likely due to what Trump told him to go out and say. Conway would appear in an interview where the topic of the inauguration crowd came up.

It was here that Conway said Sean Spicer used “alternative facts,” which turned into a field day for the media. Many felt it was interesting that Trump would hate on the media for being “fake news” yet totally be okay with lies being spread by his administration. This led Conway to eventually being pulled from TV a bit and now she is not used nearly as much as she once was. Imagine however, if she were Press Secretary. Kellyanne sure couldn’t it seems.

Many felt that it was odd Sean Spicer got this role when Kellyanne Conway was being used a ton in media all through the campaign for Trump. There seems to be a reason why, she frankly did not want it. Conway spoke with New York Magazine in a profile released on Saturday where Kellyanne really made it clear the job of Press Secretary wasn’t for her, telling the magazine in reference to possibly taking this role on, that she would rather…

“Slit my wrists, bleed out, put cement shoes on, jump off the bridge, and then I’ll take the job — are you kidding me?”

Of course, as previously mentioned Kellyanne Conway simply did not want the role and she apparently politely declined it when then President-Elect Trump asked her to take the role in December of last year.

Conway made sure to ram home how important the communications world is to the Trump administration, saying….

“As you imagine in President Trump’s administration, communications will be a very important aspect for it and there will be a number of people handling that.”

Obviously many wonder how it was possible that Trump even asked Conway after all of the stuff she had to end up saying during the campaign. However, things may have turned out for the best, as the birth of alternative facts and the random Bowling Green Massacre claim came about after Trump took office. If Trump would have made Kellyanne his Press Secretary during that period, then the press would be more interested in Conway than the goings on in the administration.

Kellyanne had a very blunt rebuttal when NY Magazine asked her about her various public flubs, saying…

“Excuse me, I’ve spoken 1.2 million words on TV, okay? You wanna focus on two here and two there, it’s on you, you’re a f****ing miserable person, P.S., just whoever you are.”

Conway really spewed fire toward the end, as the normally calm Kellyanne seemed to really let out some rage. Many feel Conway holds back a lot in interviews due to the fact that she knows what she has to say and does a great job at trying to make sure negative attention to President Trump is not the topic of discussion after a while.

Kellyanne Conway has mastered the art of shifting focus where someone may ask about why Trump does not like Hispanic people, and she’ll shift the conversation to how Hilary Clinton was responsible for deaths overseas. It does not matter what the topic is, Kellyanne tries to avoid negativity to the Trump administration, and many feel she is trying really hard. To see her open up and shoot back is interesting to see, and Conway critics may now see that she is more than what the Trump administration made her out to be.

