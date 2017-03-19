Watch Trump Russia Investigation Live Stream: Congressional Hearing, Start Time

A Fox News poll released this week showed that Americans want Congress to investigate the suspicious connections between Donald Trump and Russia, 30 percentage points. Starting Monday, they will get their wish, and the first open hearing into the Trump-Russia scandal will live stream with testimony that could prove shocking — if members of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence ask the right questions.

In the Fox poll, a full 63 percent said that Congress should move ahead with investigations that could reveal the truth about whether Trump and his campaign knew about Russia hacking operations to tilt the 2016 presidential election in Trump’s favor, or even if the Trump campaign was secretly and illegally working together with the Russian intelligence agents who, according to a report by the Director of National Intelligence, conducted secret cyber-attacks that helped Trump win the presidency.

The open hearing conducted by the House Intelligence Committee will begin at 10 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time, 7 a.m. Pacific, on Monday, March 20, in the Longworth House Office Building in Washington D.C., and is scheduled to run for about three hours. To find out how to watch a live stream of the Trump-Russia hearing, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article, or click on the video below.

Scheduled to testify under oath at the House Intelligence Committee hearing about the connections between Trump and Russia are FBI Director James Comey and National Security Agency Director Admiral Mike Rogers.

The Russian government has issued denials that it was behind the hacking operation to influence the U.S. election in Trump’s favor, and Trump himself has labeled reports of his and his campaign’s Russian connections as “fake news.”

But Republicans and Democrats alike in Congress believe that there is enough information about the Russian links to warrant not just one, but five separate investigations into the Trump scandal.

In addition to the House Intelligence Committee, the Senate Intelligence Committee is also investigating, as are both the House and Senate Judiciary Committees and the House Oversight Committee. That list of investigations, of course, does not include law enforcement and intelligence investigations conducted by the FBI and Central Intelligence Agency.

Presumably, those FBI and CIA investigations will be the topics of testimony by Comey and Rogers on Monday.

According to a statement issued by House Intelligence Committee Chair Devin Nunes and Ranking Democrat Adam Schiff, the committee is focusing on the following questions.

•”What Russian cyber activity and other active measures were directed against the United States and its allies?”

•”Did the Russian active measures include links between Russia and individuals associated with political campaigns or any other U.S. Persons?”

•”What was the U.S. Government’s response to these Russian active measures and what do we need to do to protect ourselves and our allies in the future?”

•”What possible leaks of classified information took place related to the Intelligence Community Assessment of these matters?”

For more live online streaming and coverage of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence open hearing on the connections between Russia and Donald Trump — with no cable login credentials required — check out CBS News at this link, or ABC News Go by clicking on this link.

Live streaming feeds that will offer coverage of Monday’s Trump-Russia investigation hearing on the three major cable news networks are also available online, although they mostly require cable or satellite provider online login credentials. Find the CNN feed at this link, MSNBC here at this link, and Fox News by clicking here. Or try this alternative link to get live House Intelligence Committee Russia hearing coverage. For a live stream without the network bells and whistles — or commercials — C-SPAN provides coverage on Monday, March 20, at this link.

