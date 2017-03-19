Orlando Bloom, Katy Bloom Split: Actor Moves On With Brazilian Model?

It’s been almost a month since Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry confirmed their breakup through their representatives and it seems like the former has moved on. Bloom was spotted with a brunette in the passenger seat of his car on Thursday, March 16.

It is believed that Bloom and Perry have split before the Oscars event but they have remained friends as evidenced by their picture taken at the Oscars after-party.

Even with their amicable split, it seems that Orlando Bloom has moved on too fast by hanging out with a brunette lady. Is she Bloom’s new girl? According to Radar Online, the English actor is in a hurry to find a new romance and he may have just found the woman to fill that hole in his heart.

Bloom attended the lavish cannabis party where he was seen with the woman. After the party, he and the brunette left, with the 40-year-old actor behind the wheel. Orlando pulled down the sun visor and hid behind it when paparazzi came.

Radar can confirm that the mystery woman is Brazilian model Thaila Ayala. While Bloom has done so much to hide from photographers, the 30-year-old beauty did nothing to cover up.

Orlando has been spotted getting cozy with a couple of ladies shortly after his breakup with Katy Perry was made public. He was also seen flirting and getting too close to a woman named Erin McCabe, the daughter of charity CEO Les McCabe.

Orlando is also said to be eyeing Selena Gomez again, reports stated. It can be recalled that in 2016, Gomez and Bloom were rumored to be flirting with each other, which resulted in the actor’s brawl with her on-and-off boyfriend at that time, Justin Bieber.

According to a source for Star magazine, Orlando Bloom is pursuing Selena by calling and texting her the day he and Katy Perry called it quits. Reportedly, the Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales actor does not appear to be convinced by Selena’s romance with The Weeknd.

Judging by the latest photos of Selena and her new boyfriend and the amount of PDA they’ve been packing lately, she is pretty much a taken woman. With the different women linked to Orlando since his split from Katy Perry, speculation is now rife that the actor may have cheated on the “Chained to the Rhythm” singer.

For Katy Perry, though, there’s just no use in blaming anyone for the breakup and she made that clear in her Twitter post earlier this month.

HOW BOUT A NEW WAY OF THINKING FOR 2017⁉️U can still b friends & love ur former partners! No one's a victim or a villain, get a life y'all!???? — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) March 2, 2017

While Orlando Bloom is out hanging with somebody new, Katy Perry is said to be enjoying the attention she receives from her ex, John Mayer. According to sources for Hollywood Life, the “Paper Doll” singer is still not over Katy just yet and plans to

“John still has a huge thing for Katy. He’s very happy that she and Orlando are done,” the source allegedly said.

Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry’s romance first made the headlines in January 2016 when they were spotted together at the Golden Globe after parties. Both have been on several occasions and clearly, they have been inseparable since.

Apart from looking undeniably good together, Perry and Bloom’s romance was memorable because of that time when they went paddle boarding, with the actor naked and baring it all. Rumors of their breakup then started in November but they were spotted spending Thanksgiving Day together.

On Jan. 27, only a day after the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party, Bloom and Perry’s reps have confirmed their split.

“Before rumors or falsifications get out of hand we can confirm that Orlando and Katy are taking respectful, loving space at this time.”

[Featured Image by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images]