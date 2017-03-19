ACM Awards 2017: Complete List Of Nominees, Early Winners Announced

The Academy of Country Music announced the nominees for the 2017 ACM Awards last month, but since the ceremony is less than three weeks away, it seemed important to update fans on this year’s nominations.

Country superstar Keith Urban received more nominations than any other artist with a total of seven. Not only will he be going up against Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan, Florida Georgia Line, and Carrie Underwood for Entertainer of the Year, but Urban has also been nominated for Vocalist of the Year, along with Aldean, Dierks Bentley, Thomas Rhett, and Chris Stapleton. Keith is also in the running for Album of the Year (artist and producer) for his latest album Ripcord, Single Record of the Year (artist and producer), and Song of the Year for “Blue Ain’t Your Color.”

Coming in with six nominations is none other than Miranda Lambert, who has been nominated for Female Vocalist of the Year, Album of the Year for The Weight of These Wings, and Single Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Video of the Year for her song “Vice.” Maren Morris also received six nominations in five different categories.

On March 14, in anticipation of the upcoming awards ceremony, the Academy of Country Music revealed the “New Artist” winners. Jon Pardi took home the award for New Male Vocalist of the Year, while Maren Morris won New Female Vocalist of the Year and Brothers Osbourne received the award for New Vocal Duo/Group of the Year. All three will be performing during the ceremony, which will take place on April 2.

Check out the full list of nominees below.

Entertainer of the Year

Jason Aldean

Luke Bryan

Florida Georgia Line

Carrie Underwood

Keith Urban

Male Vocalist of the Year

Jason Aldean

Dierks Bentley

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

Female Vocalist of the Year

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Maren Morris

Kacey Musgraves

Carrie Underwood

Vocal Duo of the Year

Big & Rich

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Maddie & Tae

Vocal Group of the Year

Eli Young Band

Lady Antebellum

Little Big Town

Old Dominion

Rascal Flatts

New Male Vocalist

Kane Brown

Chris Lane

Chris Janson

Jon Pardi

Brett Young

New Female Vocalist

Lauren Alaina

Cam

Brandi Clark

Maren Morris

New Vocal Duo/Group

A Thousand Horses

Brothers Osborne

Dan and Shay

LOCASH

Maddie and Tae

Songwriter of the Year

Ashley Gorley

Hillary Lindsey

Luke Laird

Shane McAnally

Lori McKenna

Album of the Year

Black — Dierks Bentley

Dig Your Roots — Florida Georgia Line

Hero — Maren Morris

Ripcord — Keith Urban

The Weight of These Wings — Miranda Lambert

Single

“Blue Ain’t Your Color” — Keith Urban

“H.O.L.Y.” — Florida Georgia Line

“Humble and Kind” — Tim McGraw

“My Church” — Maren Morris

“Vice” — Miranda Lambert

Song of the Year

“Blue Ain’t Your Color” — Keith Urban

“Die a Happy Man” — Thomas Rhett

“Humble and Kind” — Tim McGraw

“Kill a Word” — Eric Church

“Tennessee Whiskey” — Chris Stapleton

“Vice” — Miranda Lambert

Video of the Year

“Fire Away” — Chris Stapleton

“Forever Country” — Artists of Then, Now and Forever

“Humble and Kind”– Tim McGraw

“Peter Pan” — Kelsea Ballerini

“Vice” — Miranda Lambert

Vocal Event

“Different for Girls” — Dierks Bentley featuring Elle King

“Forever Country” — Artists of Then, Now and Forever

“May We All” — Florida Georgia Line featuring Tim McGraw

“Setting the World on Fire” — Kenny Chesney featuring P!nk

“Think of You” — Chris Young featuring Cassadeee Pope

The 52nd annual ACM Awards will air live on CBS from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 2, at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. Luke Bryan and Dierks Bentley will be hosting the awards show for the second consecutive year.

