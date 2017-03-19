ACM Awards 2017: Complete List Of Nominees, Early Winners Announced

The Academy of Country Music announced the nominees for the 2017 ACM Awards last month, but since the ceremony is less than three weeks away, it seemed important to update fans on this year’s nominations.
Country superstar Keith Urban received more nominations than any other artist with a total of seven. Not only will he be going up against Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan, Florida Georgia Line, and Carrie Underwood for Entertainer of the Year, but Urban has also been nominated for Vocalist of the Year, along with Aldean, Dierks Bentley, Thomas Rhett, and Chris Stapleton. Keith is also in the running for Album of the Year (artist and producer) for his latest album Ripcord, Single Record of the Year (artist and producer), and Song of the Year for “Blue Ain’t Your Color.”
Coming in with six nominations is none other than Miranda Lambert, who has been nominated for Female Vocalist of the Year, Album of the Year for The Weight of These Wings, and Single Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Video of the Year for her song “Vice.” Maren Morris also received six nominations in five different categories.
EARLY WINNERS: Brothers Osborne, Maren Morris & Jon Pardi Win ACM Awards – New Duo, New Female & New Male Vocalists https://t.co/l9HaogiPDX
— Nash Country Daily (@NashCntryDaily) March 18, 2017
On March 14, in anticipation of the upcoming awards ceremony, the Academy of Country Music revealed the “New Artist” winners. Jon Pardi took home the award for New Male Vocalist of the Year, while Maren Morris won New Female Vocalist of the Year and Brothers Osbourne received the award for New Vocal Duo/Group of the Year. All three will be performing during the ceremony, which will take place on April 2.
Check out the full list of nominees below.
Entertainer of the Year
Jason Aldean
Luke Bryan
Florida Georgia Line
Carrie Underwood
Keith Urban
Male Vocalist of the Year
Jason Aldean
Dierks Bentley
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban
Female Vocalist of the Year
Kelsea Ballerini
Miranda Lambert
Maren Morris
Kacey Musgraves
Carrie Underwood
Vocal Duo of the Year
Big & Rich
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Maddie & Tae
Vocal Group of the Year
Eli Young Band
Lady Antebellum
Little Big Town
Old Dominion
Rascal Flatts
New Male Vocalist
Kane Brown
Chris Lane
Chris Janson
Jon Pardi
Brett Young
New Female Vocalist
Lauren Alaina
Cam
Brandi Clark
Maren Morris
New Vocal Duo/Group
A Thousand Horses
Brothers Osborne
Dan and Shay
LOCASH
Maddie and Tae
Songwriter of the Year
Ashley Gorley
Hillary Lindsey
Luke Laird
Shane McAnally
Lori McKenna
Album of the Year
Black — Dierks Bentley
Dig Your Roots — Florida Georgia Line
Hero — Maren Morris
Ripcord — Keith Urban
The Weight of These Wings — Miranda Lambert
Single
“Blue Ain’t Your Color” — Keith Urban
“H.O.L.Y.” — Florida Georgia Line
“Humble and Kind” — Tim McGraw
“My Church” — Maren Morris
“Vice” — Miranda Lambert
Song of the Year
“Blue Ain’t Your Color” — Keith Urban
“Die a Happy Man” — Thomas Rhett
“Humble and Kind” — Tim McGraw
“Kill a Word” — Eric Church
“Tennessee Whiskey” — Chris Stapleton
“Vice” — Miranda Lambert
Video of the Year
“Fire Away” — Chris Stapleton
“Forever Country” — Artists of Then, Now and Forever
“Humble and Kind”– Tim McGraw
“Peter Pan” — Kelsea Ballerini
“Vice” — Miranda Lambert
Vocal Event
“Different for Girls” — Dierks Bentley featuring Elle King
“Forever Country” — Artists of Then, Now and Forever
“May We All” — Florida Georgia Line featuring Tim McGraw
“Setting the World on Fire” — Kenny Chesney featuring P!nk
“Think of You” — Chris Young featuring Cassadeee Pope
Luke Bryan and Dierks Bentley reunite to host ACM Awards https://t.co/3J43KLDXCf @CBS @DierksBentley
— Russ Still (@rbstill2) March 18, 2017
The 52nd annual ACM Awards will air live on CBS from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 2, at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. Luke Bryan and Dierks Bentley will be hosting the awards show for the second consecutive year.
[Featured Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images]