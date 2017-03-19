Ryan Reynolds Dishes On His Jake Gyllenhaal‬ Bromance And Fatherhood

Ryan Reynolds is a busy man these days, between working on Life and raising two daughters with wife Blake Lively, but that doesn’t mean he hasn’t found time for friendships outside his marriage. In fact, Reynolds recently shared some insight into his bromance with fellow Life actor, Jake Gyllenhaal. Ryan opens up about the one thing Jake does better than Blake, though, without Ms. Lively present to comment, it’s difficult to know just how the wife feels about Ryan’s comments. Mr. Reynolds also opened up about the experience of traveling with his two daughters. It would be safe to say that the Life actor is not a fan of flying with two little girls in tow.

Life Star Ryan Reynolds Compares Blake Lively To Jake Gyllenhaal

US Weekly reports that Ryan Reynolds isn’t skimpy in giving credit to Blake Lively for her cooking abilities, but, at the same time, the actor and father of two had to dish out some honesty in sharing that Gyllenhaal may have a little more kitchen talent. He adds that Lively and Jake could stir up a heated competition, when it comes to creating delicious dishes.

In fact, the Life star joked that he might be moving in with Jake Gyllenhaal to experience that gourmet quality cooking on a regular basis. Reynolds added that friendships in Hollywood can be very fickle, even with the best of intentions. While working together on a film set, actors might bond and become fast friends, as was the case when Mr. Reynolds recently filmed Life with Gyllenhaal, but, once shooting schedules are complete, everyone tends to go their separate ways.

For Ryan and Jake, their friendship hasn’t experienced that common level of ghosting.

“I think he’s easily the most interesting actor working in Hollywood today. Definitely one of my favorites, and then at the same time, he’s one of the kindest guys I’ve ever met,” says Life‘s Reynolds. “We’re hanging out all the time. We live near each other. I live up in the ‘burbs.”

Given A Choice, Ryan Reynolds Would Drink Rabies Rather Than Fly With His Daughters

As a successful actor, Ryan Reynolds does quite a bit of traveling, promoting films and vacationing with Blake Lively, but People reports that the Life actor recently shared an aversion to traveling with daughters James, 2, and five-month-old Ines. In fact, it will probably be a few more years, before Ryan is ready to share a flight with the two girls.

“I would rather drink a piping hot bowl of liquid rabies than get on a plane with my two children,” Reynolds shared in a tweet.

Reynolds says he has always sympathized with parents, even before starting a family with Ms. Lively, because taking children anywhere runs the risk of public humiliation and criticism. The Life star says he’s seen parents grow nervous and edgy with children acting up in public, as everyone around them gets annoyed. Ryan admits he now shares those same feelings, so he’s reluctant to take his daughters anyplace that requires restrained behavior.

“At 2 years old they just have to rip all their clothes off and introduce themselves to everyone on the plane, it’s just like, ‘Please can we land in a farmer’s field?'” Reynolds joked about flying with James.

Mr. Reynolds lives in upstate New York with Blake and their children, so, for filming schedules, he often travels out to the west coast or to filming locations far from home. Bringing the family along might be more feasible when the girls are older, but, for now, Ryan Reynolds flies alone.

Life, starring Rebecca Ferguson, Ryan Reynolds, and Jake Gyllenhaal, is scheduled for a March 24 theatrical premiere.

Blake Lively was last seen in the Marc Forster drama, All I See is You, which was released in August of last year.

[Featured Image by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images]