Mama June’s Estranged Daughter ‘Chickadee’ Says Weight Loss Show Is A Total Sham

The eldest child of TV personality “Mama June” Shannon is making some pretty serious claims regarding her mother’s weight loss journey on WE’s Mama June: From Hot to Not.

E! News recently reached out to Anna “Chickadee” Caldwell, Shannon’s oldest daughter and featured cast member of the original TLC series, Here Comes Honey Boo Boo, to gain her take of what she thinks is the strongest motivation behind the 37-year-old’s weight loss transformation that began with lap band surgery in late 2016.

“I think she [only] did it just to be more famous,” Chickadee relayed to the entertainment publication.

“I don’t think she did it just for her because she never mentioned anything ever before about getting plastic surgery.”

In fact, according to Chickadee, there’s proof to her point through by of a previous conversation she had with both June’s manager and Mama June herself, who purportedly relayed to her daughter that a spin on For Not to Hot could “get [both of them] back out there” for further opportunities in the entertainment industry.

Yall got less than 30minutes so get a seat and get the cheeseballs we got a good one tonight @MamaJune_BooBoo pic.twitter.com/OfSc4Q71NL — anna cardwell (@chickadeeanna) January 17, 2014

“I think Mama did get herself out there to get another show,” Caldwell continued.

“That’s my opinion on that. I don’t think she did it or anything for herself. If she would have done it for herself, she would have tried to lose the weight a long time ago.”

The start of Chickadee and Mama June’s latest falling out seemingly occurred before filming on For Not to Hot began and sometime after she apparently forgave her mother for romantically reconnecting with Mark McDaniel, a convicted child molester who assaulted Anna when she was just 10 years old, as specified by a 2014 TMZ report.

In November of that same year, following the cancellation of Honey Boo Boo by TLC after the news of McDaniel went public, June took to the airwaves via Dr. Phil to plead her innocence without ever fully denouncing the lover who was charged with molesting her own child.

“Common sense tells me that a molester can do it again [to another child],” Shannon stated to Phil.

“But then,” she continued, “I’ve [also] heard that child molesters can be, what they call, ‘rehabilitated.'”

She did, however, allude to the dissolution of her attachment to McDaniel with a flippant “we’re not together.”

In her E! News interview, Chickadee went on to mention that money is the biggest factor in her current rift with Mama June, with the matriarch supposedly owing both Anna and Kaitlyn, Caldwell’s daughter, nearly half-a-million dollars each in back pay from the days of Here Comes Honey Boo Boo.

A call before Christmas last year to smooth things out between mother and daughter went nowhere, Anna alleges, and left the 22-year-old feeling “very awkward and unwelcoming.”

“I’ve done told her [all] this,” she emotionally expressed.

“I [texted] her [a] month ago. She claims that she cares and misses Kaitlyn but she can’t even check up on her and call her and see how she’s doing.”

Even worse, the stormy relationship between Mama June and Chickadee has now spread out to Anna’s baby sisters, Alana Thompson, better known as the titular Honey Boo Boo, and Lauren & Jessica Shannon, nicknamed “Pumkin” and “Chubbs,” respectively, which has caused Caldwell to become estranged from them as well.

“None of them have called me, texted me or anything like that,” Chickadee told E! News.

“I can give two craps about them. They don’t give two craps about me, so why give two craps about them? I mean, yeah, I care about them, they are my sisters. I may not love them like I am supposed to, but I mean, hell, they don’t love me or care about me like they are supposed to.”

Mama June has not yet publicly commented on Chickadee’s interview. Mama June: From Not to Hot airs Friday nights on WE-TV. Check your local listings for showtimes.

[Featured Image by WE-TV]