One Direction: Liam Payne Reveals Cheryl Was His Childhood Fantasy

Liam Payne of One Direction opened up about his love for pregnant girlfriend Cheryl in a recent interview with Rollacoaster magazine.

The Sun reports that Liam revealed he has lusted over Cheryl since he was a young boy growing up in Wolverhampton.

Payne shot to fame alongside Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson, Harry Styles and Niall Horan as one fifth of One Direction. The group was put together by Simon Cowell on The X Factor, and while they did not win the 2011 season, they went on to become the most successful act ever to emerge from the show.

Liam Payne got together with former X Factor judge Cheryl last year, while she was still in the throes of a divorce from ex-husband Jean-Bernard Fernandez-Versini.

Liam and Cheryl actually met when Liam ­auditioned in front of her on The X Factor in 2011.

One Direction is currently on hiatus, with Harry Styles pursuing an acting career, Louis Tomlinson pursuing a career as an A&R (artists and repertoire) scout alongside mentor Simon Cowell, and Niall Horan and Liam Payne pursuing solo music projects.

Liam Payne told Rollacoaster that it’s weird to wake up every day alongside the woman who was his childhood fantasy.

“This is the thing. In a non-cliché way, it’s weird waking up every day and literally living out your dream. You wake up in the most beautiful places.”

Payne said that he has the most beautiful girlfriend in the world.

“Obviously I have the most ­beautiful girlfriend in the world and she’s absolutely amazing. She’s been my dream girl since I was younger. She’s so ace.”

Liam also spoke about how Cheryl is a career veteran, saying he feels new and inexperienced next to her.

Payne said, “Her solo career was ­amazing. She’s been in the ­industry for 14 years now. She fully supports me. We’re super happy. It’s a very personal, precious time for us. I’m still ­learning. I’m only 23.”

Some interpreted Liam’s comment that Cheryl’s career “was” amazing to be evidence that she is taking a break.

In a separate report, the Sun states that Cheryl has always said that she will take a career break when she becomes a mother.

Cheryl made the comments in the Girls Aloud biography.

Cheryl said, “Once I’ve had a child I’m always going to be a mother and that is sacred; to me that’s what life is about. It’s what I’m doing this for – for my future with my family. I want to be at the point where I can take a year, 18 months, off. I want them to wake up and ask for me, not a nanny.”

She added that it would “break [her] heart” to leave a child with a nanny rather than attend to him/her full time.

Cheryl revealed that she has been “broody” for a long time — since 2007, in fact.

The 33-year-old revealed that just seeing children would make her wish she was pregnant already. Cheryl even said it was “all [she] was thinking about” back in 2007.

“Before Christmas 2007 I was really broody, to the point where I’d see children and think oh my God, that’s me, I’m ready. It was all I was thinking about.”

In other Liam Payne news, the One Direction star has explosively claimed that Donald Trump kicked Liam and the band out of a hotel once.

“Donald Trump actually kicked us out of his hotel once. You wouldn’t believe it. It was about [meeting] his daughter.”

Mirror reports that Liam told Rollacoaster the story of how Donald became angry when the One Direction guys refused to meet his daughter.

Payne told the magazine that the guys were asleep, so the request arrived at a very bad time.

Payne claims that a disagreement about the underground garage then ensued. The One Direction team pleaded with Trump, saying that they needed access to an underground garage to avoid the fans that swarm around them in cities like New York.

Trump refused to let the boys use the garage, then kicked them out of his hotel completely.

According to Liam, “[Trump] phoned up our manager and we were asleep. He said, ‘Well, wake them up’ and I was like ‘No’ and then he wouldn’t let us use the underground garage. Obviously, in New York we can’t really go outside. New York is ruthless for us. So he was like, ‘OK, then I don’t want you in my hotel. So we had to leave.”

