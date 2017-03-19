Watch USA Vs. Dominican Republic Live Stream: World Baseball Classic Elimination

The final slot in the 2017 World Baseball Classic semifinals will be decided Saturday when Team USA faces the defending 2013 champs Dominican Republic in a game that will stream live from San Diego — with the winner moving on to the final four in Los Angeles, while players from the losing team will head back to their regular spring training camps with various Major and Minor League clubs.

Pool E play in Tokyo, Japan, wrapped up earlier in the week, with Japan and the Kingdom of the Netherlands taking the top two slots and advancing to the WBC semifinals, while Cuba and this year’s “Cinderella” team of the tournament, Israel, going home.

In San Diego’s Pool F, Venezuela lost their first two games, meaning that they are eliminated, while Puerto Rico remained undefeated in the tournament heading into their Saturday afternoon contest against the Venezuelans, meaning that regardless of who won that game, Puerto Rico clinched the third semifinal place and will face Netherlands at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Monday.

That leaves the final spot reserved for the winner of the USA vs. Dominican Republic showdown — a rematch of their memorable Pool A matchup in Miami on March 11, when the Dominicans stormed back from a 5-0 deficit in the sixth inning to win 7-5 as both Nelson Cruz and Starling Marte homered in the bottom of the eighth off Cleveland Indians bullpen ace Andrew Miller.

The winner on Saturday finishes Pool F at 2-1, which will be enough to advance to the semifinals.

Watch a live stream of the game in the video below, or see the instructions that follow.

Game time is set for 7 p.m. Pacific Daylight Time at Petco Park in San Diego, California, 10 p.m. Eastern Time, on Saturday, March 18.

Danny Duffy of the Kansas City Royals makes his second start for Team USA, after a sparkling outing against Canada on March 12. In that game, Duffy hurled four shutout innings allowing just two hits while striking out seven and walking none.

Ervin Santana, a 12-year Major League veteran, makes his WBC debut, getting the start for the Dominican Republic. Santana is coming off a solid season with the Minnesota Twins in 2016 in which, despite a 7-11 won-lost record, he posted a respectable 3.38 ERA and a 1.219 Walks plus Hits per Inning Pitched (WHIP) average, striking out 149 against 53 walks in 181 1/3 innings.

Watch a preview of the USA v.s Dominican Republic World Baseball Classic elimination game from ESPN in the video below.

