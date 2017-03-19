Ashley Graham Proves Haters Wrong With Latest Workout Photos

Plus-size model Ashley Graham is shutting down haters in more ways than one. The 29-year-old recently posed completley nude during a photo shoot as she proved all body sizes are beautiful. However, it’s not just Ashley’s nude photos that have fans talking.

She’s been sharing photos from her workout sessions as well proving being fit doesn’t always mean being skinny. Graham has posted images from her boxing sessions, while running on the treadmill, and during an outside workout with her personal trainer as she shuts down the stereotype plus-size women don’t exercise.

Fans weighed in on Ashley’s gym photos as they stated it gave them more respect for the curvy model.

“Go girl.. Your (sic) such an inspiration that keeps me going.”

“Wow I’m a huge fan of Ashley Graham now, previously I had thought she was a plus size model content with being overweight, but respect for putting in the work!”

Graham’s followers brought up the fact some plus-size models advocate body acceptance— even if it comes at a negative cost to their health— but not this model. While Ashley promotes embracing one’s body and curves, she obviously puts a lot of emphasis on her well-being as well.

Sure, Graham shows off her stretch marks and cellulite, which makes her one of the most popular body-positivity advocates today, but she does so while also promoting living an active lifestyle. Ashley is proof women can lead a healthy lifestyle while also embracing their bodies and ‘imperfections.’

Fox News quoted Ashley as she discussed learning to love her body during a recent interview. Graham admitted she hasn’t always been so confident when it comes to her now famous curves.

“This confidence is not something that happens overnight. I have been working on it for a long time.”

While Ashley’s modeling gigs put her in some situations not all women face, she does share similar experiences when it comes to accepting her body. However, she states it’s all about how women portray themselves despite any negative thoughts towards their curves.

“You can eat a whole bowl of pasta and then you can go and do a lingerie shoot the next day, and I say to myself, ‘What the hell was I thinking?’ I am just like any other woman and I think I am the ‘fattest woman alive’ — but it is really about how you handle your situation.”

Graham continued to address how she handles her bad days as she stated she does affirmations each morning.

“I look in the mirror and do affirmations. . . ‘You are bold. You are brilliant. You are beautiful.’ If my lower pooch is really popping out that day, I look at it and say, ‘Pooch, you are cute!'”

The model also stated women can change their perspective on their bodies just by having a more positive outlook.

“Words have power, and if you are going to use your words negatively, then that is exactly what is going to happen in your life.”

Readers shared their opinions on Graham’s interview as some stated it’s not just about accepting “the skin you’re in,” but also being healthy.

“It’s not about loving the skin you are in. It’s about being healthy. If healthy on you is 160 or 130 is unique to you but encouraging kids to be happy in their own skin if they are obese is not wise.”

“Bodies are made to carry a limited amount of fat and be healthy. The discussion needs to be about health. Not size. Healthy bodies are beautiful bodies.”

However, these commenters fail to mention Ashley’s workout routine. It’s obvious Graham has a strict gym regimen as she shares photos proving she lives an active lifestyle. Of course, some will always argue that being plus-size isn’t healthy no matter how much Graham works out.

[Featured Image by Rick Kern/Getty Images]