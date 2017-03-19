Demi Lovato Is No Longer A ‘Nightmare’ After Five Years Of Sobriety

For her fans, Demi Lovato has been a tremendous inspiration, but serving as a symbol of strength and hope has come at a cost for Lovato, whose hit “Skyscraper” spoke to millions of fans about the need for perseverance in the face of adversity. That song, like everything else about Demi that has inspired her fans, was the result of her own struggles with substance abuse and addiction, but, today, Lovato proudly announces she has been sober for five years. In speaking about her road to recovery, Demi talks candidly about her struggle with mental illness as well as addiction and how she overcame it all to be become the cultural icon admired by millions.

Demi Lovato Went From Child Star To Drug Addict

Demi wasn’t one of those child stars to adapt to fame without succumbing to the usual Hollywood pitfalls, reports E! News. Instead, Lovato struggled with substance abuse, addiction, eating disorders, depression, all of which culminated in her expressions of self harm. All told, Demi says she was living a nightmare and it seemed to all be leading to a bottomless pit of decadence and misery.

Lovato reveals that her troubles reached a point at which she couldn’t function in even the most trivial circumstances without snorting cocaine.

“Prior to getting sober, I was one of those people who was like, I don’t give a f**k, whatever. And I used that as an excuse to do whatever I wanted,” revealed Lovato.

Demi realized she was out of control when she punched one of her back-up dancers in the face in 2010, and it was that incident that compelled her to check into a rehab center for the next three months. The specific reasons for her voluntary hospitalization was never released to the public, but a statement issued by Ms. Lovato, through her reps, stated that she was seeking help for “emotional and physical issues” that had plagued much of her life.

“Skyscraper” Singer Demi Lovato Took Her Own Advice

The 2011 release of “Skyscraper” gave Demi’s fans a new anthem by which to live their lives, but it wasn’t just the singer’s fans who benefited from the themes of rising up to meet new challenges and refusing to be torn down by the spite of others. Ms. Lovato, herself, took those “Skyscraper” lyrics to heart in facing her own demons, and as she shared in a new interview with Refinery 29, Lovato returned to the spotlight a year later with a new, more positive outlook on life.

“I surround myself with people that are beneficial in my recovery and my recovery is still a daily battle and I definitely hang out with people that support me in making the right decisions,” Lovato said. “I’m a happier and healthier person today because of the choices I’ve made.”

Her recovery didn’t come without a cost. Demi shared that parties are now a no-no, because they’re her biggest triggers. Demi acknowledges that some recovering addicts can attend parties and have a great time without falling off the wagon, but that’s not the case for her. The “Skyscraper” singer says she knows her limits and going to parties is definitely one of them.

Demi spent time in a sober living community to help her strengthen her defenses and learn to better handle her urges. Now, she says she’s well on her way toward a successful recovery, though Lovato admits there are still some bad days.

“You can’t just take your mind and your body into the shop and get it fixed. It doesn’t come out repaired. It’s not like a car,” says Demi Lovato. “It takes time—pace yourself. Every day is a new opportunity to change your life and be who you want to be.”

Her five years of sobriety has seen many changes in Demi’s life, including a new sound in her music and the release of her fourth studio album, simply titled Demi. Amid her struggles and triumphs, successes and failures, Demi Lovato continues to thrive and to be an inspiration for all who take the time to know her story.

