HGTV Series ‘Flip or Flop’ Set To Air The First Of Five Spinoff Shows

According to People, the popular HGTV series that features the now-separated couple Christina and Tarek El Moussa, is expanding to five cities in 2017 and 2018. The spinoff shows have been in the works for over a year, long before the El Moussa’s announced their split after seven years of marriage and two children. Tarek and Christina are currently busy filming Season 7 of Flip or Flop, and new episodes are currently airing, but beyond that HGTV hasn’t announced any future plans for the original series.

“With the original Flip or Flop, we found that what resonated with viewers was the authenticity, the expertise, the experience and the results they saw in the show,” says Allison Page, general manager, U.S. programming and development for HGTV, Food Network, and Travel Channel. “Because every market is unique, there was an opportunity to highlight what works in various regions by featuring successful people in different locations who had mastered the art of flipping in their town.”

The first couple to be featured are Bristol and Aubrey Marunde in the new series, Flip or Flop Vegas. MMA star Bristol handles the construction, while Aubrey has the real estate expertise and an eye for design. Viewers of Flip or Flop Vegas will quickly discover that the Marunde’s are experienced flippers with decades of experience, having renovated more than 140 homes, often taking on properties most flippers won’t touch.

Having some fun, I can't even call this work! #hgtv A post shared by Bristol Marunde (@bristolmarunde) on Mar 7, 2017 at 11:26am PST

US Weekly shared that every flip is different and Aubrey likes to add unique pieces into her designs. Living in Vegas allows the design guru to bring more flash than usual into her beautiful and impressive designs.

“I bring in a lot of chandeliers and lighting and hardware and things that take the properties over the top,” she says.

Bristol may not be a big fan of all the bling, adding that Aubrey loves crystals, but this doesn’t cause problems between the couple. After nearly a decade of flipping homes together, they have learned how to work through the big conflicts and to stay in their own lane.

“Aubrey lets me do the construction,” he said, “and I let her do the design.”

“We don’t have disagreements,” the mom of two young sons, Kale and Kane, added. “In our relationship, it’s pretty happy!”

Doing school for the first time. A post shared by Bristol Marunde (@bristolmarunde) on Aug 29, 2016 at 8:13am PDT

Page went on to say that they are “thrilled to bring new chapters, new stories and new talent to complement a series that’s been a big success.” According to Cosmopolitan, Flip or Flop Atlanta will premiere next during the summer, with Ken and Anita Corsini as the hosts. The Corsini’s flip over 100 houses a year in the Atlanta metro area, and they own and operate their own real estate firm.

Their main goal is to renovate and rehab old southern homes, which in turns helps to revitalize the neighborhoods the work in. This experienced pair of flippers can renovate homes in just a few weeks, turning the most neglected and distressed structures into beautiful homes that any family would love to own.

Flip or Flop Nashville and Flip or Flop Texas will follow in February 2018, and at this time, no date has been set for Flip or Flop Chicago. As a side note, Flip or Flop fans will be happy to know that the show is produced by High Noon Entertainment, the same company responsible for the wildly popular Fixer Upper series featuring Chip and Joanna Gaines.

On tonight's episode, Chip finally figures out his design style! ???? It's a dramatic reveal you won't want to miss @hgtv 9/8c A post shared by Joanna Stevens Gaines (@joannagaines) on Mar 14, 2017 at 4:35pm PDT

Flip or Flop Vegas debuts on April 6 at 9 p.m. ET on the HGTV channel.

[Featured Image by Bristol Marunde/Instagram]