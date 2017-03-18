Krispy Kreme Now Has A Fancy New Line Of ‘Luxury Doughnuts’

On Wednesday, March 1, Krispy Kreme announced four new premium doughnuts that sound absolutely delicious. The downfall? The new flavors are only available in Japan.

The new line includes: The Premium Latte Bunny, the Premium Matcha Adzuki, the Premium Sakura, and the Premium Brûlée Glazed Cream.

The Premium Latte Bunny (Seasonal; available until April 11)

The PLB doughnut is an Easter-themed pastry decorated with a rabbit’s head made of icing with cookies for ears in the middle. Roasted almond flakes top chocolate frosting, covering a doughnut filled with latte-flavored cream.

The Premium Matcha Adzuki (Available until May 30)

Probably the most unique of the bunch is the Premium Matcha Adzuki doughnut, made with green tea-flavored whipped cream, a glaze, and red bean paste filing.

The Premium Sakura (Available until April 11)

The Sakura doughnut is a sweet-and-sour pastry filed with cherry paste, berry purees, and whipped cream. Bonus, the icing is cherry-flavored too.

The Premium Brûlée Glazed Cream (Available through the end of the year)

The Brûlée Glazed Cream doughnut is filled with a delicious custard cream that also doubles as the topping – yum!

If you’re in Japan, these “premium” flavors will cost you 280 yen each (that’s less than $2.50 USD).

Don’t Be Sad, The U.S. Was Gifted With Power Ranger Doughnuts (Available until April 2)

On March 10, Krispy Kreme announced that the company has teamed up with Lionsgate to promote the release of “Saban’s Power Rangers” movie starring Elizabeth Banks as arch-villain Rita Repulsa, along with new Power Rangers played by Dacre Montgomery, RJ Cyler, Naomi Scott, Becky G, and Ludi Lin.

The special, limited-edition Power Rangers doughnuts are a Kreme-filled shell dipped in chocolate icing, sprinkled with edible silver glitter, and decorated with lightning bolt candy pieces in yellow, black, blue, pink, and red to match the colors of the Power Rangers’ suits.

Hurry and catch Power Rangers #doughnuts at participating Krispy Kreme locations (US/CAN) #Repost @yournerdorkgeekgirlnextdoor with @repostapp

According to a company press release, Lionsgate will release “Saban’s Power Rangers” in theaters nationwide on March 24.

The promotional partnership includes the launch of Krispy Kreme’s first digital shop called Krispy Kreme’s Angel Grove. According to WTKR, the shop is a digital representation of the Krispy Kreme shop featured in the Power Rangers movie.

“We have teamed up with Lionsgate to promote the Power Rangers film in a way that allows fans to experience Krispy Kreme in a totally new, unexpected way,” Jackie Woodward, Chief Marketing Officer of Krispy Kreme Doughnuts said in a statement. “The virtual opening of Krispy Kreme Angel Grove comes with the same passion and excitement experienced with a traditional Krispy Kreme shop grand opening.”

Fans can participate in the “Go Go” Grand Opening by using the hashtag #KrispyKremeAngelGrove for the chance to receive prizes from Krispy Kreme, interacting with a custom Power Rangers Snapchat geo-filter, or by entering a sweepstakes to win a trip to San Francisco.

If Fancy Doughnuts Don’t Impress You, Then Maybe Krispy Kreme’s “Doughnut-Worthy” Coffee Will

In February, Krispy Kreme released an all-new, freshly brewed coffee designed to be the perfect complement to its Original Glazed doughnuts.

Now available nationwide, Krispy Kreme guests can choose from two authentic blends of fresh coffee – “Smooth” for easy drinking, and “Rich” for a bolder experience.

“We have completely reinvented Krispy Kreme coffee from the bean to the cup, ensuring our customers’ beverage experience delivers the fresh quality and taste you always get from Krispy Kreme Doughnuts,” Woodward said in a company press release. “Our new Smooth coffee is the only coffee designed to be the perfect complement to Krispy Kreme’s freshly-made Original Glazed doughnuts and other treats. It’s a combination that’s deliciously inseparable, and we’re proud to say that our coffee is now doughnut-worthy.”

