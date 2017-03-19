Eight Mind-Bending Netflix Movies That Are A Must-Watch

If you’re looking for the best Netflix movies that offer twist endings, thought-provoking plots, or bizarre symbolism and characters, then there are plenty of options for your cerebral needs. Whether you’re in the mood for a drama, mystery, or horror flick, some of the best movies on Netflix offer mind-blowing moments.

Experimenter

In the early ’60s, Yale University psychologist Stanley Milgram performed a series of controversial social-psychology experiments in order to study people’s obedience to authority; this study became known as the Milgram Experiment. This biographical drama goes in-depth on the results from the studies, and they are likely to leave Netflix viewers stunned.

Memento

A man who suffers from extreme short-term memory loss searches for his wife’s killer.

Guy Pearce, Carrie-Anne Moss, and Joe Pantoliano star in this mind-bending thriller directed by Christopher Nolan. Nominated for two Oscars (Best Original Screenplay, Best Film Editing), this was considered by many to be one of the best movies from the early 2000s and it remains one of the most popular titles on Netflix.

Mulholland Drive

If you’re searching for artistically bizarre movies, then look no further than this gem that earned director David Lynch an Oscar nomination (Best Director 2002). IMDb provides the premise for one of the strangest Netflix movies that will leave you with more questions than answers.

“A bright-eyed young actress travels to Hollywood, only to be ensnared in a dark conspiracy involving a woman who was nearly murdered, and now has amnesia because of a car crash. Eventually, both women are pulled into a psychotic illusion involving a dangerous blue box, a director named Adam Kesher, and the mysterious night club Silencio.”

The Usual Suspects

The sole survivor of a massive shootout recounts the events leading up to the gun battle.

This film is often regarded as having one of the biggest twist-endings in cinematic history. Netflix subscribers are likely to enjoy this movie that won Kevin Spacey an Oscar in 1996 for Best Actor in a Supporting Role.

Contact

After years of searching for proof, Dr. Ellie Arroway finds decisive evidence that aliens exist when she receives a radio signal from them.

If you are looking for movies featuring aliens and lots of action, then you’re better served watching Netflix’s Spectral. But if you enjoy a thought–provoking story to the tune of a slow-burn style, then this title featuring Jodie Foster and Matthew McConaughey is the movie for you.

Vanilla Sky

A wealthy and narcissistic man questions his life’s journey after becoming disfigured in a car accident.

Tom Cruise, Penelope Cruz, and Cameron Diaz star in this very strange and confusing tale. The great Roger Ebert gave Vanilla Sky three (out of four) stars, and he described why this is one of the best movies on Netflix.

“Like the 2001 pictures ‘Memento’ and ‘Mulholland Drive’ before it, [this movie] requires the audience to do some heavy lifting. It has one of those plots that doubles back on itself like an Escher staircase. You get along splendidly one step at a time, but when you get to the top floor you find yourself on the bottom landing. If it’s any consolation, its hero is as baffled as we are; it’s not that he has memory loss, like the hero of ‘Memento,’ but that in a certain sense he may have no real memory at all.”

The Shining

Many critics and genre fans consider this to be one of the most iconic horror movies of all time. Based on the bestselling novel by Stephen King, this terrifying story offers stunning visuals, unexpected twists, and an ending that is still debated among fans today.

We Are Still Here

Every 30 years, a creepy old house reminds their inhabitants that they are not alone.

Though the synopsis sounds like this is yet another generic ghost story, and for most of the film viewers are likely to think the same thing, the ending will probably surprise you and entice you to watch it again. Critics and fans raved about this often overlooked title on Netflix, and it’s one of the most unique horror movies in recent years.

OTHER NETFLIX ARTICLES FROM THE INQUISITR

Best Netflix Movies: ‘Burning Sands’ Is One Of Netflix’s Best Original Movies

The Best Netflix Movies To Celebrate International Women’s Day

10 Suspenseful Netflix Movies That You Probably Haven’t Seen

Best Movies Of 2016 On Netflix That You Probably Haven’t Seen

Watch These Best Oscar-Winning Movies On Netflix

The 20 Best Netflix Movies Arriving In March 2017

Watch These Highly-Rated Netflix Movies

From Memento to The Shining, some of the best Netflix movies are mind-bending.

[Featured Image by Magnolia Pictures]