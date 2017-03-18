Loma Linda: Earthquake Of Magnitude 3.5 Rattles Southern California Residents

The U.S. Geological Survey has confirmed the occurrence of a magnitude 3.5 earthquake that had its epicenter near the Southern Californian city of Loma Linda. According to KTLA, the earthquake struck the Loma Linda region on Saturday afternoon. The news of this earthquake comes just a few days after two other small earthquakes rattled residents across the Inland Empire. Another earthquake of magnitude 2.5 was also reported from Goochland County in Virginia last week.

According to local news networks, the Loma Linda earthquake was reported at around 2:20 p.m., local time. USGS data confirmed that the epicenter of this earthquake was located 4 miles from Redlands, 8 miles from Colton and 11 miles from San Bernardino. As of this report being filed, there has been no report of any casualties or damage for that matter. Several residents from the city, as well as Highland, Moreno Valley, Rancho Cucamonga, Murrieta, and Riverside confirmed that they experienced the earthquake. The earthquakes that were reported earlier this week were of similar sizes – one measuring at 3.6 magnitude, and the other one of magnitude 3.0 struck the region. The second, smaller earthquake had its epicenter close to the city of Banning.

Meanwhile, ABC 7 News has posted a video of their quake cam capturing the moment the magnitude 3.5 earthquake struck this time.

Watch as our @ABC7 quake cam captures a 3.5 quake that struck just a mile from Loma Linda https://t.co/D7KZ2zwNua pic.twitter.com/wITDR8BQse — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) March 18, 2017

Shortly after the earthquake struck, people from the area took to social media to share their experiences. Here are few of the tweets that talked about the earthquake.

The epicenter of today’s and last week’s Loma Linda quakes is in a highly seismic area of the San Jacinto Fault with frequent microquakes. — Jason Rosenthal (@JasonCRosenthal) March 18, 2017

The same area near Loma Linda was the epicenter of the 1923 M=6.3 earthquake, which caused damage in the then very sparsely populated #IE. — Jason Rosenthal (@JasonCRosenthal) March 18, 2017

A similar #earthquake today near Loma Linda would cause hundreds of millions of dollars in damage & possibly damage the 10/215 interchange. — Jason Rosenthal (@JasonCRosenthal) March 18, 2017

A 3.8 #earthquake in Loma Linda and 3.0 in Banning 7 miles apart in the same minute! Wow, Inland Empire is rocking & rolling tonight. — Carlota J (@HobbesCarlota) March 14, 2017

The chance of a big #earthquake following the Loma Linda jolt goes up slightly, but there is still a bigger chance a big quake won’t happen. — Jason Rosenthal (@JasonCRosenthal) March 18, 2017

Some were merely concerned about their pets

We had another quake by my house 3.5 an hour ago in Loma Linda. Dog went crazy. #earthquake — David Avila (@AvilaBoxing) March 18, 2017

Several others took to Facebook to express what they felt during the quake. Here is a selection of comments made by people who experienced the earthquake.

Heather Barbee, a resident of Chono Hilal, wrote;

“I felt a very light shake in Chino Hills. It was small but I could tell it was an earthquake because the house creaked at the same time.”

Another individual named John Giese sais he clearly felt the earthquake, but it was too small for even the dogs to notice.

“I felt it. Sitting outside on concrete pad. The RV next door sounded like it moved on its jacks. Dog never moved lol”

At least one person said their apartment had some damage. Patti Moreno Cornuelle, a resident of El Monte wrote;

“My apt cracked in El Monte. At first I thought it was just windy but there’s no wind! My cats looked up so I know we had something going on here lol”

[Featured Image By SDubi/Shutterstock]