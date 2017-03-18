Jinger Duggar Vuolo Shares Future Plans: Is A Baby One Of Them?

Jinger Duggar Vuolo just got married to Jeremy Vuolo. It is obvious that these two have great chemistry and are really in love with each other. Now they are away from the family and living in Texas together, and everyone is wondering if a baby will be on the way soon. The Duggar family doesn’t believe in birth control, so it wouldn’t be shocking at all if they got pregnant right away. In Touch Weekly shared what Jinger Duggar Vuolo is saying she has planned for the future.

Jinger was asked about her future plans, and she said, “to spread the gospel in our community and abroad.” It sounds like Jinger really is focusing on helping out her new husband Jeremy with his ministry work. The couple seems to be doing great, and you know that this means that babies will end up happening before long.

In Touch Weekly shared that Jinger Duggar was spotted recently out wearing shorts. The Duggar family doesn’t wear shorts normally, so this shocked everyone. In this picture, Jinger has on shorts that go down to about her knees. She has on a black shirt and looks great. If Jinger Duggar could happen to be pregnant, then she isn’t showing at all. This picture is not from very long ago at all. Michelle Duggar shared before why the family doesn’t wear shorts.

“My daughters are the second generation of modest dressing in this family. They’ve grown up being dressed modestly, and in clothes that are definitely more feminine apparel. I’ve told my daughters this has been a joyful journey for me to learn what my Lord has called me to. I really feel like the Lord is impressing upon me that I should be modest in what I wear. And also, that I really should be defining who I am as a woman by choosing to wear dresses and skirts.”

Back in August before Jinger and Jeremy got married, she said “Well, I love kids. I’m excited for the future, when Jeremy and I are married, to start a family.” Babies are on her brain at least, and Jinger Duggar knows how to take care of children from helping her mom Michelle with all of her younger siblings over the years. At the time, Jeremy also spoke out saying “We haven’t talked about size, but I know we both love children. They’re a joy.”

It wouldn’t be surprising if Jinger Duggar announced a baby on the way soon, but Us Magazine just shared that Anna and Josh Duggar are expecting their fifth child. the couple has been through a lot over the years, and now they are working on their marriage. The put out a statement about the pregnancy.

“For nearly the last two years, we have quietly worked to save our marriage, focus on our children, and rebuild our lives as a family. Doing so is never easy after a breach of trust. We’ve learned that a life of faith and rebuilding a life together is simply done one day at a time. As we continue our journey as a family and rebuild our lives, we are delighted to share with you that we are expecting a new baby boy later this year. Beauty comes from ashes and we cannot wait to see and kiss the face of this sweet new boy! – Josh & Anna.”

Do you think that Jinger Duggar Vuolo will be having a baby soon? Do you think that Jinger could already be pregnant? Sound off in the comments section below on your thoughts, and don’t miss the show Counting On when it returns to TLC this summer.

[Featured Image By Duggar Family Official Facebook]