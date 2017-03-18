‘Deadliest Catch’: Sig Hansen Accused of Molesting Daughter When She Was Two

Sig Hansen of The Deadliest Catch is now dealing with being accused of molesting his daughter when she was just 2 years old. Comic Book shared the details about what Sig’s daughter is saying happened 30 years ago. Sig Hansen is the captain of the ship The Northwestern. His daughter Melissa Eckstrom has filed a lawsuit that says that he molested her years ago.

Sig Hansen of Deadliest Catch sued for sexual abuse by estranged daughter https://t.co/x5TzkFHlDj pic.twitter.com/cYAySWSFwy — BlaqueRoseSyndicate (@BRSyndicate) March 18, 2017

Melissa is speaking out and saying that this caused her all kinds of problems. She says that because of what Sig allegedly did to her, she has been battling eating disorders, depression, and thoughts of suicide. She declared to the court, “I have memories … of being in a room alone with my father and crying out in pain.” From what she says, she would have just been 2 years old at the time that Sig allegedly did this to her. She has medical records to help her with her accusations.

According to Melissa, Sig Hansen could have been in trouble for this years ago, but it didn’t work out. It was revealed in a letter from a deputy prosecutor back in 1990 that they denied pursuing legal action against Hansen. The reason was because they allegedly didn’t have enough proof to confirm these accusations “beyond a reasonable doubt.”

One thing about Sig Hansen is that he isn’t staying quiet about these accusations. He spoke out saying, “This is nothing more than an old-fashioned shakedown. It’s a completely frivolous lawsuit full of lies that my ex-wife made up to take away my daughter, and still uses to try to extort money from me. It’s blackmail.” Sig wants to make sure that everyone knows there is no truth to these accusations. The next thing that will be decided is if Sig will be going to trial or not.

Daughter sues ‘Deadliest Catch’ star Sig Hansen, alleging she was molested as a child https://t.co/7dyxbzMDLG pic.twitter.com/qHUu8g7Q2i — The Seattle Times (@seattletimes) March 17, 2017

Blaque Rose Syndicate shared a few more details about Sig Hansen’s daughter filing this lawsuit against her dad. Melissa actually works as a criminal defense and family law attorney in Seattle. In the lawsuit, Melissa says that she remembers being just 2 years old when her dad did these things to her. She went on to explain that Sig’s fame has hurt her.

“While my father has become successful in his media career, and is on television seemingly daily, this has only served to further exacerbate my pain and trauma. Namely, not a day goes by it seems where I am not reminded and reliving the trauma of being sexually molested by my father due to the fact that he is frequently in the media. Moreover, I am even afraid to change channels on my television out of fear of seeing him as it always reminds me what happened, and is painful even to this day. I suffer from nightmares regularly.”

Sig Hansen says that this all has to do with his ex-wife Lisa Eckstrom using lies she told nearly 30 years ago to take away his daughter. Sig went on to say, “The fact is, decades ago I was exonerated of these allegations after a full court trial.” Sig explained that he has even done a polygraph to prove that the accusations were not true. Now only time will tell if he gets in trouble for it once again or not.

Are you shocked to hear that Sig Hansen’s daughter has filed this lawsuit against her dad? What do you think will end up happening since it happened so long ago? Sound off in the comments section below on your thoughts about these accusations against Sig Hansen.

[Featured Image by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images]