Ariel Winter Bares Booty Again In Sexy Instagram Shots

Ariel Winter is once again showing off her bikini body on Instagram.

Winter, the 19-year-old Modern Family actress, got cheeky in a sexy throwback clip she posted on Wednesday. As fans of the ingenue are aware, Ariel’s Instagram often serves as a sexy repository for the star’s various bikini shots. This time, the actress labeled the swimsuit vid as a “Throwback Thursday” post, recalling “summer and long hair.”

Eagle-eyed observers will notice the swimwear in question as the same suit Winter rocked at last summer’s Just Jared Summer Bash, a celeb-centric Hollywood pool party held in August, 2016. For the seasonal party, Ariel was photographed wearing cut-off denim shorts and nude pumps along with the booty-baring, green one-piece.

As reported by Entertainment Tonight, Ariel Winter’s Instagram bikini post showed the actress posing in front of set of oversized letters, seemingly placed on the lawn at the aforementioned Just Jared party. Misidentifying the suit as black swimwear, the celebrity newsmagazine described Ariel’s sexy summer stance in the throwback post.

“The Modern Family star got her #tbt on by sharing a booty-baring picture video to Instagram, rocking a revealing black one-piece swimsuit while straddling a giant red ‘A’ letter sign in Los Angeles.”

#tbt to summer and long hair ????️➕????️ A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on Mar 15, 2017 at 9:34pm PDT

And that’s not all the Ariel Winter Instagram action that went off last week. For Saint Patrick’s Day, the One Missed Call and Safelight star posted a cleavage-revealing clip that showed Winter interacting with a superimposed shamrock emoji. As Ariel wished her fans a happy Saint Patrick’s Day, she blew a kiss to the animated avatar.

For the festive St. Patty’s Day Instagram post, Winter made it clear that was she was still in China. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Ariel appears to be in East Asia with her latest boyfriend, 29-year-old actor Levi Meaden. Last week, Winter posted Instagram photos of her with Meaden and friends touring around China.

Comicbook also covered Ariel’s green-themed St. Patty’s Instagram post, highlighting the Smurfs: The Lost Village voice actress’ cleavage-baring social media display. As Winter’s admirers are now surely accustomed, the sexy star has no problem with proudly baring her bikini body online for her millions of followers.

“Ariel Winter celebrated St. Patrick’s Day by treating her followers on Instagram to a video that showed her blowing a kiss to the camera while showing off some serious cleavage.”

Happy #stpatricksday from China❤☘️ A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on Mar 17, 2017 at 12:22am PDT

The Inquisitr has also previously covered Ariel Winter’s oft-documented journey towards body positivity. As ardent Ariel fans are familiar, the Dog Years star is frequently photographed rocking her underboob surgery stars, the marks a result of the breast reduction surgery she underwent on June 4, 2015.

Winter also credits fellow actress Sofia Vergara for helping her along in gaining body confidence. As Ariel told Self magazine, she is thankful that she had a curvy Hollywood role model like Vergara when growing up.

“I had a great role model in Sofia [Vergara] growing up, with her being a curvy woman that was super proud of who she was and what she looked like.”

What do you think of Ariel Winter’s latest booty-baring and cleavage-uncovering Instagram posts? Did you know the actress was currently in China with boyfriend Levi Meaden? Let us know what you think of Ariel Winter and her sexy social media shots in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images]