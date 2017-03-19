Tomi Lahren’s Pro-Choice Admission On ‘The View’ Has Conservatives Really Mad

Tomi Lahren was a guest host on The View on Friday to talk about her eternal devotion to Donald Trump, but what has pretty much everyone shocked was her admission that she is pro-choice. Considering that Lahren rose to popularity during the 2016 presidential election as the millennial voice of the Republican Party, it’s safe to say that many conservatives aren’t pleased to find out that Lahren holds one political view that is not popular among those who lean furthest to the right.

“I’m pro-choice, and here’s why. I am a constitutional, you know, someone that loves the Constitution,” Lahren explained on The View. “I’m someone that’s for limited government. So I can’t sit here and be a hypocrite and say I’m for limited government but I think the government should decide what women do with their bodies.”

The admission stunned the hosts on The View but it also shocked and even upset some conservatives. Typically those who hold conservative views are pro-life. It’s easy to see why conservatives who have previously praised Tomi Lahren would be a little bit upset. Some are even digging up dirt on the blogger and talk show host, saying that her pro-choice confession is actually pretty hypocritical considering some of the things she has said about abortion in the past.

Red State called out Tomi Lahren, saying that she flip-flopped on her abortion stance while appearing on The View and used her own words from a December 2016 rant against Lena Dunham to prove it. Remember when Dunham made that very awkward comment about wishing she had an abortion? Here’s what Tomi had to say about it:

“Think about it: the ‘pro-choicers’ are supposed to be about rare and safe abortions. That’s how they avoid sounding like straight-up baby killers… “Then we have Lena freakin’ Dunham out there wishing she could have murdered a fetus. Wishing for the option to kill your child doesn’t exactly say much about the cause, her character, or the pro-choice movement.”

When I think “faith, family, freedom” I also think “cravenly selling out pro-lifers as hypocrites to the liberals on The View,” @TomiLahren pic.twitter.com/MPqIuMeKx1 — Mollie (@MZHemingway) March 19, 2017

Tomi Lahren’s pro-choice commentary on The View has led some conservatives, including those at Red State, to call her out with accusations that Lahren was playing to the liberal hosts and mostly liberal audience on the daytime talk show. Even worse, they accused her of caving rather than standing her ground.

Politistick took their irritation over Tomi Lahren’s comments a bit further. They accused Lahren of calling pro-lifers hypocrites, citing her support of small government and affinity for keeping the government out of her business and specifically her guns as the reason she also chooses to be pro-choice. They also called her out on the hypocrisy of claiming to be pro-choice after penning this tweet just months ago:

Illegals have rights in the USA but not the unborn? #debatenight — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) October 20, 2016

Tomi Lahren made conservatives so mad while chatting it up on The View yesterday that Glenn Beck, who happens to be her boss, not only pointed out her lack of grammar prowess but also declared himself a real constitutionalist, making sure to put the emphasis on life in this tweet below that he made sure to post just hours after the episode aired.

Rule another label out. I am NOT a “constitutional”. I believe in LIFE, liberty and property. Just an old fashioned “constitutionalist.” — Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) March 17, 2017

Now Tomi Lahren has resigned herself to Twitter to defend her pro-choice comments now that so many conservatives, including her own boss, have taken notice and made sure to criticize the fact that she doesn’t follow the status quo, something that seems to be pretty important when serving as the face of young Republicans everywhere.

I speak my truth. If you don’t like it, tough. I will always be honest and stand in my truth. — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) March 18, 2017

I have moderate, conservative, and libertarian views. I’m human. I will never apologize, to anyone, for being an independent thinker. — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) March 18, 2017

Thank you. Conservatives don’t have to exist in a monolith and share the same brain on every issue. It’s okay. https://t.co/YqzJNcaRar — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) March 19, 2017

Listen, I am not glorifying abortion. I don’t personally advocate for it. I just don’t think it’s the government’s place to dictate. https://t.co/qRjbAtJdo7 — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) March 19, 2017

Tomi Lahren seems to be pro-choice for the same reason a lot of liberals are and that’s not sitting well with those who formerly supported her. Now that the cat’s out of the bag, she’ll have a real hard time stuffing it back in. With some conservative bloggers calling Lahren out for having no principles, it might get pretty interesting going forward. Will Lahren be able to continue spreading her message to the conservative masses? Or did she lose crucial support forever by admitting that she wasn’t totally on board with the Republican bandwagon?

[Featured Image by Colin Young-Wolff/Invision/AP Images]