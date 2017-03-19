Suzy Of miss A Gives 100 Million Won To Life Sharing Practice Movement HQ

In Hallyu, there are a select few K-pop idols and K-drama stars who are well-known for their philanthropy as well as their careers. Park Shin Hye, the popular Hallyu superstar and K-drama actress of Heirs opposite Lee Min Ho, Pinocchio opposite Lee Jong Suk, and Doctors opposite Kim Rae Won, is a prime example of this. Just recently, she was honored by joining the Hungry International Philanthropy Club after donating 100 million won to their charity. Shin Min Ah is another popular Hallyu superstar and K-drama actress who is suddenly known for her philanthropy. It was found out she donated over $1 million USD over the course of eight years to charity.

Now the latest Hallyu philanthropy news has put Bae Su Ji, who is either known as Bae Suzy or Suzy of K-pop girl group Miss A. It was reported she donated 100 million won to Life Sharing Practice Movement Headquarters.

On Saturday, March 18, Hallyu industry insiders revealed Suzy’s philanthropy to the public. According to AllKpop, the Life Sharing Practice Movement Headquarters is an organization dedicated to fighting for respect of life and patient treatment support. It should be reported this isn’t the first time Suzy has donated for a charitable cause. Back in 2014, she donated 50 million won to Gwangju-Jeonnam’s Life Sharing Practice Organization to help the families of victims of the Sewol Fairy Disaster.

“Suzy donated 50 million KRW (about $48,000 USD) which we sent to the Community Chest of Korea’s Gwangju branch. Suzy quietly made this donation by herself from the beginning.”

In March of 2015, Suzy was was honored by the charity organization Community Chest of Korea after she donated over $100,000 USD. She became the 791st member of their Honor Society of biggest donators. Finally, Suzy donated 10 million won to a charity managed by the Buk District Council of Gwangju to serve low-income families.

Of course Suzy is able to give so much to philanthropy thanks to the blessings she received through her career as a K-pop idol actress. Originally, Suzy is a K-pop idol who made her start as a member of the four-member girl group Miss A. Though very popular especially with K-pop fans who are SayA (official fan club of Miss A), Miss A hasn’t released anything new since 2013. Fortunately, Suzy does have a successful music career outside being a K-pop idol, especially with her duets. Just recently, she performed a duet with Park Won titled “Don’t Wait For Your Love.”

As for her acting, Suzy played the female lead character No Eul in the Korean Broadcasting System (KBS) K-drama Uncontrollably Fond opposite Kim Woo Bin (School 2013, Heirs). The series wasn’t popular in South Korea but got plenty of attention internationally especially in China. In the second half of 2017, Suzy will play the female lead character Nam Hong Ju in the Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS) K-drama While You Are Sleeping opposite Lee Jong Suk (Pinocchio, W).

Ultimately, Suzy will continue to perform both as a singer and an actress as long as her fan base continues to support her. Either people like or dislike what she does for her career, nobody can’t deny that she is one of the most humanitarian Hallyu stars in the industry today.

[Featured Image by JYP Entertainment/Screen Capture of Miss A’s M/V of “I Don’t Need A Man”]