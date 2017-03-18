Emma Watson Net Worth: Here’s How Much She’ll Make From Beauty And The Beast!

Emma Watson, Beauty And The Beast’s live action Belle, is set to rake in big bucks on the back of the film’s success.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the actress the world fell in love with in the Harry Potter films could end up making $15 million from Disney’s latest live action venture. This is because she signed a back end deal which means she will earn money from the ticket sales from Beauty and The Beast. If the movie makes $750 million as it’s expected to, Watson will bank the $15 million.

How’s that for a pretty penny!

Emma Watson is an avid reader IRL & an advocate for girls' education. Beauty & the Beast? More like beauty & brains! #internationalwomensday pic.twitter.com/xJ6mzlfnwM — Justine Magazine (@justinemagazine) March 8, 2017

This would actually be more than she earned for the individual Harry Potter films. Emma earned $60 million in total for the 8 films in the Potter series which averages to $7.5 million per film. So her earnings from Beast will be double that. Then you have to add the $3 million that she got up front for appearing in the film.

News of Watson potential haul from Beauty and The Beast puts her recent comments about money in Esquire U.K into an interesting perspective. During the interview she talked about the gender wage gap in Hollywood.

“We are not supposed to talk about money because people will think you’re ‘difficult’ or a ‘diva.'” she said. “But there’s a willingness now to be like, ‘Fine, call me a diva, call me a feminazi, call me difficult, call me a First World Feminist, call me whatever you want, it’s not going to stop be from trying to do the right thing.'” That’s the kind of attitude that can earns you close to $20 million for a film

Beauty and The Beast is on track to become a huge blockbuster for Disney. In fact, it could break ticket sale records. As Inquisitr previously reported, the film raked in $64.1 million in its first day globally. This makes it the third-largest premiere in March after Batman V. Superman: Dawn of Justice ($81.55 million) and The Hunger Games ($67.3 million). What’s more, experts are predictting that the ticket sales will trend upwards. So Beauty and The Beast’s opening weekend haul could end up going well beyond $173 million. If it does that, the Emma Watson film will surge past Batman V. Superman‘s $166 million March opening day record. The movie will also land Disney is sixth place on the list of biggest opening weekends of all time.

The reason for the film’s success lies in its appeal to a broad range of audiences. It’s also appealing to people who don’t go to theater to see movies regularly. According to Deadline, that’s evident from the large number of ticket sales for the 2D screenings as regular moviegoers tend to opt for IMAX or 3D screenings.

#BeautyAndTheBeast opens today! I hope you have as much fun watching it as I did making it. Love, Emma ???? @beourguest pic.twitter.com/CoNaybGFqS — Emma Watson (@EmmaWatson) March 17, 2017

This is all good news for Emma Watson’s net worth but the price of celebrity can be high when it comes to your privacy. Recently Watson, Amanda Seyfried and potentially Dylan Penn had private photos leaked of them in an event that’s being called The Fappening 2.0. Emma’s photos weren’t nudes but she’s still taking legal action, as Inquisitr reported previously.

Have you seen Beauty And The Beast? Do you think that Emma Watson gave a $15 million performance? Sound off in the comments below.

RELATED POSTS ON INQUISITR

Emma Watson Nudes Leak: Here’s Why The Actress Is Taking Legal Actions

Fappening 2: Will Amanda Seyfried, Emma Watson Photo Leak Lead To Future Arrest?

Emma Watson Accused Of Developing ‘Diva Behavior’

Emma Watson’s ‘Beauty And The Beast’ Twist On International Women’s Day

Video:Emma Watson On The ‘Beauty And The Beast’ Scene That Left Her A Nervous Wreck

Emma Watson Requires Eco-Friendly Test In Choosing Outfits, The Result, Amazing

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]