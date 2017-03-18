These Custom ROMs Update Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge, S5 LTE To Android 7.1.1 Nougat

The official Android 7.0 Nougat update for Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge has been available for several weeks now. But if you are one of those S7 Edge owners looking for a more adventurous Android experience, using a custom ROM is an alternative to consider.

A number of custom ROMs based on the Nougat update are available for the Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge. One of them, the BeanStalk firmware, carries an advanced iteration of Android Nougat, the version 7.1.1, which is currently running on Google Pixel and Nexus devices.

According to Team Android, the BeanStalk ROM is specifically compatible with the Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge units that bear the model number SM-G935F. Performance-wise, the Android 7.1.1 Nougat BeanStalk ROM offers stability, the report also noted. Further describing this custom software update which is created using the CM14.1 build, the publication noted the following.

“This ROM provides the stock Android UI and animations so that you can get the core and most immersive Android experience.”

Moreover, the BeanStalk firmware comes with a number of features, mostly to customize further one’s Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge. Some of the contents to find upon getting the Nougat update are built-in Task Manager switcher, App Circle bar, additional lock screen options as well as choices for clock, date and battery styles. Android 7.1.1 Nougat-based Beanstalk for the Galaxy S7 Edge also contains a “custom original BeanStalk Wallpapers” and a “custom BeanStalk boot animation,” which are both are from skyliner33v.

Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge owners can also use the Lineage OS to enjoy the sweet taste of Android Nougat 7.1.1 update. Watch the video below from YouTube channel Dewang Rocker to learn more about it.

Aside from the Samsung Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge, the South Korean tech giant has also begun releasing the official Android Nougat update to Samsung Galaxy S6 family and the Galaxy Note 5. Unfortunately, those who are still holding on to their Samsung Galaxy S5, the company’s 2014 mobile flag bearer, will only have to rely on a Nougat-based custom ROM if they are eyeing to taste Google’s latest Android flavor, too.

A separate Team Android post shared that Samsung Galaxy S5 LTE units (SM-G900F) can use a new custom firmware called CosmicOS to enjoy all the Nougat goodies. Made using the AOSP source, the firmware is also based on Android 7.1.1 and also contains additional features for customization.

Using an unofficial Nougat firmware is not for everybody. A custom ROM installation is, in fact, mostly done by Android experts only as any erroneous step during the process could destroy the phone permanently. Moreover, Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge and S5 LTE owners should be aware that the use of an unofficial Android software will automatically cancel any product warranty active for the device.

Make sure to head over to the links provided above for the comprehensive guide on how to successfully update a Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge and S5 LTE via customized ROMs. Also, to help ensure a smooth installation process, some pre-requisites concerning battery and backup, among others, should be fulfilled.

When it comes to the battery, Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge and S5 LTE users need to make sure that their device has enough juice pack before installing the custom ROM to prevent the phone from dying midway through the process due to a drained-out battery as this kind of scenario could consequently result to a bricked handset. Experts’ advice is to have a battery level of at least 80 percent.

A custom recovery tool also plays a vital part when installing an unofficial Nougat firmware update. It is used to form a backup of all the essential files and settings stored on the phone as well as to flash the ROM on the mobile device. Two of the most popular recovery tools that Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge and S5 LTE owners can use are TWRP and ClockWorkMod (CWM).

[Featured Image by Sean Gallup/Getty Images]