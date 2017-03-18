Steve Harvey Defends Trump Again, Says Black People ‘Need To Respect’ New Regime

Comedian Steve Harvey is continuing his staunch defense of Donald Trump following his controversial urban land development meeting with the Commander in Chief earlier this year.

In the wake of a separate contentious media moment brought forth by rapper Snoog Dogg’s recently-released “Lavender” music video, the 45-year-old Family Feud and Miss America pageant host relayed to listeners on his daily radio show this past Friday that the African-American community has taken their collective dislike of the ex-Celebrity Apprentice host one step too far.

“We have to be smart about this,” Harvey said, according to The Jasmine Brand.

“The problem with all this that there is an office in this country called the ‘president,’ and you have to respect the office. You really do. Whether you want to or not. You have to respect the office. They got laws.”

Harvey’s comments were related to his take on the aforementioned “Lavender” music video, which was unveiled earlier this week by Snoop Dogg, and features a scene where the hip-hop star points and fires a toy gun at a Trump-clown look-alike named “Ronald Klump” (the gun ultimately releases a farcical “Bang” flag instead of a bullet).

Despite the obvious satirical intent behind that particular section of the video, Steve went on to say that others could possibly use Snoop’s fictional act as a motive to incite actual violence against Trump.

“We have to be smart about this,” he continued, “[because] there’s some idiot that’s sitting at his house that’s willing to [actually] carry this out. And you don’t want to be tied to that.”

“[Yes], he’s an artist,” Harvey additionally specified, “[and] he has a right as an artist to do his art in any form, [but] the problem with all this that there is an office in this country called the ‘president,’ and you have to respect the office. You really do, whether you want to or not.”

The entertainer then turned his attention to the response former rap artist Shad Moss, better known as Bow Wow, sent out to Trump after the release of the “Lavender” that threatened to “pimp out” Melania Trump on behalf of Snoop on Twitter, as FOX News reported last Thursday.

“[Don’t] start messing around with this man’s wife,” Steve remarked,” [or] the hell that come down with messing with his family will be great. You’ve got to be smart, man.”

Incidentally, Harvey wasn’t the only African-American social media user who felt that Bow Wow overstepped a boundary with his Melania Trump dig.

“Why is Bow Wow threatening to turn out the First Lady,” one Twitter member inquired, as The Jasmine Brand shared in a separate article.

“Is the President in a rap beef [now]? Nothing makes sense anymore.”

Steve Harvey’s latest backing of Trump comes two months after the duo first met at Trump Tower in January to purportedly work out a way to, among other things, help “heal the divide in this country” after Trump’s Election Day win in 2016.

In the days following his Trump chat, whom Harvey referred to as being “real sincere,” he reportedly received several angry messages from his African-American fan base on social media and once again, took to his radio show to try to clarify his intentions about the sit down.

“A lot of ya’ll hurt me. You really did. I didn’t expect the backlash to be so fierce,” he said during the January 27 broadcast, as publication The Hill transcribed.

“If I’m going to keep getting stabbed at, then at least while you’re stabbing me, you should understand my intent for taking the meeting in the first place.”

In a joint press conference with several media outlets, including the New York Post, following their meeting, Trump told reporters that he considered Steve Harvey to be a “good friend.”

