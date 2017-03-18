WWE Rumors: Was Alexa Bliss Hacked? ‘SmackDown’ Producer Slams Performance Rumor

There have been WWE rumors swirling with regards to SmackDown Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss lately. One of the latest rumors involved Alexa Bliss being hacked and having photos leaked, while another has been going on around about the WWE star’s in-ring performance. So was Bliss hacked similar to another women’s wrestling star and also is the WWE unhappy with how she has been performing in the ring since being part of the main roster?

Just yesterday there were rumors of WWE star Paige having explicit photos and video leaked after her phone or someone else’s was hacked. The speculation ended up being confirmed when the images and videos made their way online and Paige herself went on to confirm that she had been the victim of having her private media leaked. Various websites also figured out that the explicit materials involved one other former WWE talent, Brad Maddox, and current superstar Xavier Woods. That led to more rumors involving other WWE women’s stars, including Alexa Bliss, real name Alexis Kaufman.

However, Bliss has not been reported by any reputable wrestling sites as among the female celebrities who were hacked. In addition to Paige, two celebrities named in recent reports as victims of having their media hacked and leaked were actresses Amanda Seyfried and Emma Watson.

Still, there are various websites such as Ringtalkk (link omitted due to explicit links) which may claim there are nude photos of Alexa Bliss circulating around the internet. Wrestling fans on the sites have quickly commented that the photos are in fact those of a pornographic film star who bears a striking resemblance to Alexa, or a very good Photoshop job.

The other Alexa Bliss rumor that has been floating around recently involves a website reporting that “sources” said officials weren’t happy with how she was doing in terms of her in-ring performances. However, the Cageside Seats website recently shared a tweet from Brian “Road Dogg” James shooting down the rumors.

@JoeCroninJCS hell no! She is adored by EVERYONE. She's a star dude and everyone knows it. This is what's wrong w/the internet lol #bull???? — Brian G. James (@WWERoadDogg) March 17, 2017

James, who was formerly part of a popular tag team duo with Billy Gunn, is now working as a backstage producer for the SmackDown Live show. So with that in mind, it provides Alexa Bliss quite the endorsement from someone who is actually “running the show” there to shoot down these rumors. Alexa was apparently quite thankful for him stepping in, as she retweeted his tweet with some praise of her own.

Alexa Bliss is a two-time WWE SmackDown Women’s champion and the reigning champ as the WWE heads into their biggest pay-per-view of the year, WrestleMania 33. Bliss will be involved in a match where she’ll have to defend that championship belt against all of the other women that are part of the SmackDown Live roster. Clearly, WWE has some faith in her as a performer, although some may contend otherwise if the match ends up on their WrestleManiaKickoff Show as a “freebie.”

Alexa Bliss has been a part of the main roster ever since last July’s WWE Draft when she was selected for SmackDown Live. She quickly established herself in the women’s division and has gone on to be one of the top women’s heels for the company since then. While she may not be the best in-ring talent of all time, WWE has seemingly rewarded her for her body of work since joining the main roster with two title reigns and a spot as the champion heading into WrestleMania.

When it comes down to it, the rumors that hit the WWE Universe can move pretty fast unless quickly debunked. With the recent incident that has happened with Paige, it has translated to plenty of other fake rumors being started on social media or other websites. Basically, fans need to take those wrestling reports out there with a grain of salt and try to rely on only the media sources with a solid track record that tend to provide accurate reports rather than the viral nature of social media.

[Featured Image by WWE]