Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson Secretly Married?

Khloe Kardashian has been spied wearing two diamond rings on her left ring finger, sparking rumors she and NBA boyfriend Tristan Thompson may have secretly married.

Radar Online reports on a recent date night the reality TV star was seen draped in diamonds as she and the Cleveland Cavaliers star made their way around L.A. on St. Patrick’s Day.

The two also recently celebrated Thompson’s 26th birthday on March 14, with Kardashian taking to social media to wish him the “happiest” of birthdays.

“To the first of many more together,” she added. “May God continue to bless you in all of your days. And may we forever look at one another like this.”

Kardashian recently starred in the season 13 premiere of her family’s Keeping Up With The Kardashians reality show, where she seemed intent on keeping news of her and Thompson’s romance as under the radar as she could.

“So, I see pictures of Khloé with some NBA player, and even though I know not to believe everything on the internet, Khloé and a NBA player do go hand in hand,” said older sister Kim Kardashian. “It’s my sister. Of course, I want to know who she’s hooking up with.”

As Khloe played it as coy as she could, she finally relented, “Kim’s my sister. I’m obviously going to tell her eventually.”

By the end of the night, Khloe was inviting her new man to attend the Kanye West concert with her, where he was on full display for all her sisters and momager Kris Jenner.

“It’s fun to torture her,” she later said of Kim. She’s tortured me my entire life, so I feel like this is the perfect time to drag this out as long as I possibly can.”

For her part, Kim claimed she knew from the very beginning what Khloe held out on confirming to her until the end of the episode.

“I knew she was messing with me, but I’m just happy that she’s having a good time and starting a new relationship,” she said. “He’s a little young, but I’m excited to tell Jonathan and like a couple of my friends!”

Khloe only recently made her divorce from onetime NBA husband Lamar Odom official. Around that same time, is when she and Thompson were first romantically linked.

The two’s relationship seems to have been going full speed ever since, even though Thompson recently saw his first son born with ex-girlfriend Jordy Craig.

Over the last several months, Kardashian has made herself a regular in Cleveland and was recently rumored to have secured a home there to be closer to Thompson.

The whirlwind couple has come a long way since the early days of their relationship when it was widely reported LeBron James and Thompson’s Cavs teammates were not thrilled by the idea of Kardashian being around the locker room so much.

On the night the defending champion Cavs were set to get their NBA championship rings, James and Thompson are said to have bickered about Kardashian being on hand.

“LeBron is not going to take any nonsense and if Tristan starts focusing on being on TV and being a celebrity while dating Khloe, then that is where the problems will come,” a source said back then. “LeBron wants everyone to be ready to repeat as champs and bring another title to Cleveland.”

Part of James’ and Company’s apprehension about Kardashian was rumored to have to do with the so-called “Kardashian Kurse.”

Odom’s career infamously flamed out while he and Kardashian were together and she also dated Houston Rockets star James Harden during the season when his team fell from a No.2 to No. 7 playoff seed in the Western Conference.

In addition, Kim Kardashian was married to NBA veteran Kris Humphries for all of 72 days and West recently suffered what’s been described as a “mental breakdown.”

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez]