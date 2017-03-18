Blac Chyna Wishes Rob Kardashian A Happy Birthday As He Celebrates With Family

Blac Chyna may not have appeared in Rob Kardashian’s birthday photos, but reports state the model was in fact at the party.

Kardashian turned 30 on Friday and celebrated with a low-key family outing at a private movie theater. There were plenty of St. Patrick’s Day-themed decorations and goodies as well as a cake that featured a throwback photo of Rob dressed as Peter Pan.

However, it seems Rob’s sisters respected his privacy as very few Snapchat and Instagram posts were made during the celebration. In fact, Chyna did not appear in any of them as she quietly wished Rob a happy birthday via social media earlier in the day.

E! News reported Chyna was in attendance as the Kardashian family watched Beauty and the Beast at the Westlake Village theater for Rob’s birthday. However, the 28-year-old model was also spotted partying the night away at a Hollywood club after attending her ex-fiancé’s birthday celebration.

“After joining ex Rob Kardashian and his family at his 30th birthday party in the suburbs Friday, Blac Chyna had herself a night on the town.”

The article also states Chyna was able to keep the peace as she sat alongside most of the Kardashian family.

“Earlier that day, she joined Rob and his sisters Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian and her kids and their mother Kris Jenner at a private St. Patrick’s Day-themed birthday party…”

Blac Chyna’s Instagram post was a throwback to happier times for the exes as she wished Rob a happy birthday.

“Chyna had posted on Instagram earlier in the day a happy birthday message to Rob, alongside a photo of them during happier times—a 2016 trip to Legoland with her son King Cairo.”

However, fans expressed confusion after seeing Chyna’s post as her followers don’t know if the couple is still together or not.

“Are y’all still together I’m confused.”

It also seems fans would never have known Chyna attended Rob’s 30th birthday celebration as the model did not share photos from the party nor was included in any the Kardashians posted.

People magazine reported on the surprise of finding out Chyna joined in on the family fun as the site stated baby Dream Kardashian attended the party as well.

“Rob Kardashian celebrated his 30th birthday on Friday with a sea of well-wishes and an intimate birthday party attended by mom Kris Jenner, sisters Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian, his nieces and nephews and one guest fans might not have expected to see — Blac Chyna”

However, a source quoted by People is saying the only reason Chyna attended Rob’s birthday party was due to the fact it was being filmed for the family’s reality series.

“Blac Chyna was there, because they filmed it,” the insider told PEOPLE.

“She brought black and gold balloons and a gift. It was civil despite all the custody drama.”

It also appears Rob and Chyna are in fact going through a custody battle over Dream as numerous sources have stated. Despite all the drama surrounding his and Chyna’s split, it has been stated Rob enjoyed his intimate birthday celebration, according to People.

“Rob seemed happy. He spent some time with his baby daughter, before they all watched a movie.”

However, it was reported Rob and Chyna did not sit together while watching the movie. Despite Rob’s birthday celebrations, it seems the couple is strictly remaining amicable to co-parent their 4-month-old daughter.

