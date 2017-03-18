Jamaal Charles Philadelphia Eagles Rumors: Indianapolis Colts Still Lurking Too

Jamaal Charles-Philadelphia Eagles rumors are being discussed again. Charles just met with the Seattle Seahawks but ended up leaving town without a contract in place. The meeting suggests that there is interest from both Charles and the Seahawks on getting a deal done, but the two sides didn’t come to terms. Yet. Now there are NFL rumors floating around that a mystery team has surfaced in pursuit of the former Kansas City Chiefs running back.

A report by Adam Schefter had confirmed that Charles would be meeting with the Seahawks, despite news that the front office had agreed to a one-year deal with Eddie Lacy. There was a lot of chatter about what this could mean, including the possibility that Seahawks general manager John Schneider was looking to sign two free agent running backs. When Charles left Seattle without a contract in place, the Oakland Raiders and Green Bay Packers suddenly became rumored suitors. Now they have been joined by at least two other familiar franchises.

The Jamaal Charles-Philadelphia Eagles rumors actually go back to when free agency opened, with several NFL rumors indicating that the team would like to sign a “difference-making” running back. There were Indianapolis Colts rumors as well, with the team also looking to add a top-tier running back. Things quieted down a bit, though, as the Seattle Seahawks, Oakland Raiders, and Minnesota Vikings began meeting with players first. The Raiders signed Jared Cook, while the Vikings scooped up Latavius Murray.

One of the main reasons that the Eagles stopped getting mentioned is that the team has almost no salary cap space left to work with. While there was a large list of players that fans hoped would make the Eagles’ free agent target list, most of the players available are going to be too expensive. The team is working hard to create some cap space, though, including restructuring the contract of Zach Ertz to clear $2.58 million in salaries. Releasing Chase Daniel also saved $1 million, but the signing of Nick Foles to a new contract put a dent in those efforts.

The Philadelphia Eagles’ roster still has some maneuvering room that could take place before and during the 2017 NFL Draft. The front office does have an opportunity to clear some more room and offer Charles a new contract if the former Chiefs running back is willing to take a discount. The front office in Philadelphia invested a lot of money in improving the receiving corps by adding Alshon Jeffery on a deal that brings with it a $9.5 million cap hit this year. Will the Eagles give quarterback Carson Wentz one more weapon to work with?

Another team that is lurking amid the Jamaal Charles rumors is the Indianapolis Colts. This is a team that has a lot of money to spend still, as the Colts’ salary cap space exceeds $25 million still. That estimated cap space advertises enough money to easily sign Charles and have money left over to pursue other players in free agency. With an aging Frank Gore as the main component of their running game, the Colts either need to sign someone as a free agent or take a running back early in the 2017 NFL Draft. Charles or Adrian Peterson might be the perfect fit in Indianapolis.

Though he couldn’t stay healthy during the past two NFL seasons, from 2012 to 2014, Charles’ stats were extremely impressive for the Chiefs. Rushing for more than 1,000 yards in each season, Charles had career highs of 1,509 yards in 2012 and touchdowns with 16 in 2013. Last year, he only managed to appear in three games (no starts), posting just 40 rushing yards on 12 carries. Those bad 2016 stats could be why the next Jamaal Charles contract could be at a huge discount for his new team. But which team is going to surface as the favorite to sign him before training camp?

When debating about which teams are at the top of the list for Charles and his agent, the answer might actually be the Seattle Seahawks. It’s possible that a contract offer is on the table and that Charles simply wants to meet with other teams first to see what else is out there in free agency. This opens the door for the Oakland Raiders, Green Bay Packers, Indianapolis Colts, Philadelphia Eagles, or another mystery team to step up and offer him a deal that comes with a lot of dollars and job security.

