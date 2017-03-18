Malia Obama Turns Down Modeling Offers: ‘She Has The Body Of A Runway Model’

Malia Obama, former President Barack Obama’s elder daughter, has reportedly turned down multiple offers to start a lucrative modeling career. According to a report, Malia, who is currently interning with Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein in New York City, has shunned several offers to become a model. Malia has reportedly turned down the modeling contracts because she plans to work in the film industry, specifically in production roles.

Malia’s “fashion model” physique has been the subject of gossip and commentaries in the popular media and the modeling world recently.

Earlier in the month, a photo emerged online showing the 18-year-old pausing to smile and pose for photographers as she arrived at the offices of the Weinstein Company in Tribeca, New York City, where she is currently interning as part of her gap year before she attends Harvard University in the fall.

Dressed in black tight pants that showed off long, slim and straight legs, many commented that she had a runway model’s physique.

“Malia Obama Has The body of a fashion model. She really should consider a career as a runway model.”

“Malia has a model body that would be great for runways,” a source reportedly told the celebrity blog Naughty Gossip. “She has been offered several opportunities to model but turned them all down.”

“She wants to be behind the camera, not in front of it,” the source said. “She loves the film and TV business and loves reading scripts. She will leave the modeling to Kendall Jenner. She has zero interest of being famous like her dad.”

“Malia would be an instant cover girl!” a source at Storm Model Management, reportedly said.

But the interest in her “model body” has not been limited to idle chatter. She has been approached by modeling agencies hoping to lure her into accepting lucrative modeling contracts. Naughty Gossip claims that a number of modeling agencies have approached Malia with offers, but she 6-feet, 1-inch beauty has turned them down.

However, back in 2015, multiple media reports claimed that the she was considering a modeling career.

Malia, then 17-years-old and nearly six-feet-tall, was reportedly “obsessed” with shows about modeling, such as America’s Next Top Model, and Project Runway.

But according to the reports, her parents, who reportedly hoped that their daughter would settle to a career in one of the traditional fields, such as law and medicine, had disapproved. Barack Obama was reportedly not happy to learn that his daughter was aspiring to become a model. Thus, it is possible that she turned down multiple offers to start a modeling career due to pressure from her parents.

“Barack is horrified that Malia is talking about being a model. He wants his daughters to have traditional careers – like lawyers or doctors!”

Although Michelle was reportedly more supportive of Malia’s interest in becoming a model, she might have teamed up with Barack to steer their daughter’s interest away from taking up a modeling career to pursuing a career in the film industry.

“Michelle loves the glamour of the fashion world, and she thinks Malia could even be a movie star!”

Malia has reportedly also always been interested in Hollywood, so her parents probably did not find it difficult to get her interested in pursuing a career in the film industry instead of modeling. She had interned on the set of Extant, which starred Halle Berry, in the summer of 2015.

She also reportedly interned with HBO’s Girls in 2015.

Her assignment at the Weinstein Company in New York, where she is currently doing her internship, involves reading scripts and pitching them to executives at the company, according to the Daily Mail.

